Sam Rengert

Offensive tackle

6-foot-7, 285 pounds

Milford Center, Ohio (Fairbanks)

Rengert took only three officials visits -- Iowa State  Cincinnati and West Virginia – as Cyclones’ staff went back to its old stomping grounds to win Rengert over.  

