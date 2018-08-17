Get ready for an end of summer '90s Dance Party. It’s time to dig out your JNCO’s, crop tops, butterfly clips, and 1 side clipped overalls. The Cedar Valley Leadership Institute Class of 2018 invites you to Pump up the Jam with us to all of your favorite '9’s music at The Pavilion at National Cattle Congress grounds, 257 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo. Hours are 6 to 11 p.m.
There will be a live DJ to play all your favorite hits. No genre is off limits. Tupac to Hanson to Nirvana and anything in between. Requests also available.
All proceeds from this event will be donated to 3 local Cedar Valley non-profit organizations.
• Family and Children’s Council of Black Hawk County - https://www.fccouncil.net/
• Allen Child Protection Center - https://www.unitypoint.org/waterloo/child-protection-center.aspx
• Retrieving Freedom - https://www.retrievingfreedom.org/
You will have the chance to vote for the charity of your choice and there will be 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place donations. Each one will receive a donation.
The doors will open at 6 and we will kick off the party at 7.
Enjoy some appetizers as you come in and there will be a CASH BAR!
FREE POPCORN ALL NIGHT!
And there’s more…. Get ready to feel like your back at recess because there will be a Hackey Sack Competition.
Tickets are $25 per person. Click on the link to order. Tickets will go fast!
*This event is 21+
Some may say that the Cedar Valley doesn’t know how to get down old school style… AS IF!!!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.