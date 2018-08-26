+3 
Ryan Patchett

Patchett

Four new associates have joined VGM Group’s team. RYAN PATCHETT is a senior accountant with VGM Corporate accounting. He is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa and previously was at BerganKDV. NIVEDITA BHAT is a developer for VGM HOMELINK. She previously was at KASA Practice Solutions. SARAH TOVAR is a patient care coordinator for HOMELINK. She is a student at Upper Iowa University and previously was at Veridian Credit Union. KATIE LAWLESS has also joined VGM HOMELINK as a patient care coordinator.

+3 
Nivedita Bhat

Bhat
+3 
Sarah Tovar

Tovar

+3 
Katie Lawless

Lawless
