Four new associates have joined VGM Group’s team. RYAN PATCHETT is a senior accountant with VGM Corporate accounting. He is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa and previously was at BerganKDV. NIVEDITA BHAT is a developer for VGM HOMELINK. She previously was at KASA Practice Solutions. SARAH TOVAR is a patient care coordinator for HOMELINK. She is a student at Upper Iowa University and previously was at Veridian Credit Union. KATIE LAWLESS has also joined VGM HOMELINK as a patient care coordinator.
