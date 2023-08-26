Have you noticed how Russia and China seem to be provoking a global war in many places. My, my how time can turn countries wanting our help into provokers.

In World War II we helped Russia defeat the German Nazis, and we kept the imperial Japanese from taking all of China. These two provokers seem to be teaming up to collectively bite our hand of friendship.

With the enemy at the gate, it is well to remember this.

"My kind of loyalty is loyalty to one's country, not to its institutions or its office holders." Mark Twain

Bob Black, Waterloo