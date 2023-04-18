CEDAR FALLS — “The Book of Mormon” will offer rush tickets for performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus.

A limited number of tickets will be available in person at the GBPAC ticket office, 8201 Dakota St., for $25 each 90 minutes before each curtain time.

Tickets prices otherwise start at $44.

Evening performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Matinees are at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit thebookofmormontour.com

