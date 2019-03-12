fish fry clip art
Holy Family Parish will hold a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Gabriel Church, at the corner of T-55 and D-35 in rural Reinbeck.

Adults are $9 and children ages 5 to 12 are $5.

It includes fried fish, baked potato, corn, coleslaw, roll, bar and beverage.

