Sturgis Falls
5K leaders
1. Sam Schillinger, Cedar Falls, 16:22
2. Terry Nielsen, West Des Moines, 16:30
3. David Sevcik, Cedar Falls, 16:37
4. Daniel Sevcik, Cedar Falls, 16:50
5. John Paul Sevcik, Cedar Falls, 17:02
6. Michael Goodenbour, Cedar Falls, 17:14
7. Alex Horstman, Cedar Falls, 17:14
8. Jonathan Smith, Cedar Falls, 17:17
9. Eli Smith, Cedar Falls, 17:31
10. Meghan Curran, Denver, Colo., 17:33
Half-marathon leaders
1. Samantha Wingert, Cedar Falls, 1:22.31
2. Andrew Nurse, Cedar Falls, 1:29.24
3. Brandon Underwood, Waterloo, 1:29.52
4. Hannah Wolkenhauer, Lincoln, Neb., 1:31.26
5. Jessica Switzer, Cedar Falls, 1:33.53
6. Sara Yoder, Cedar Falls, 1:36.41
7. Caleb Schillinger, North Liberty, 1:36.5
8. Mary Eide, Charles City, 1:41.19
9. Cliff Carlson, Waverly, 1:41.38
10. Ethyn Chesnut, Waverly, 1:43.23
