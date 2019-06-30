Clip art running

Sturgis Falls

5K leaders

1. Sam Schillinger, Cedar Falls, 16:22

2. Terry Nielsen, West Des Moines, 16:30

3. David Sevcik, Cedar Falls, 16:37

4. Daniel Sevcik, Cedar Falls, 16:50

5. John Paul Sevcik, Cedar Falls, 17:02

6. Michael Goodenbour, Cedar Falls, 17:14

7. Alex Horstman, Cedar Falls, 17:14

8. Jonathan Smith, Cedar Falls, 17:17

9. Eli Smith, Cedar Falls, 17:31

10. Meghan Curran, Denver, Colo., 17:33

Half-marathon leaders

1. Samantha Wingert, Cedar Falls, 1:22.31

2. Andrew Nurse, Cedar Falls, 1:29.24

3. Brandon Underwood, Waterloo, 1:29.52

4. Hannah Wolkenhauer, Lincoln, Neb., 1:31.26

5. Jessica Switzer, Cedar Falls, 1:33.53

6. Sara Yoder, Cedar Falls, 1:36.41

7. Caleb Schillinger, North Liberty, 1:36.5

8. Mary Eide, Charles City, 1:41.19

9. Cliff Carlson, Waverly, 1:41.38

10. Ethyn Chesnut, Waverly, 1:43.23

