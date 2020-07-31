Rugs as art

Add a gallery effect to a broad blank wall with a beautiful area rug.
A rug becomes a gorgeous piece of art when suspended on a rod to bring warmth and style to a room. For centuries, woven tapestries have been displayed on walls, not just floors, and designers still love the statement-making look.
New rugs may be lighter than old-fashioned, hand-knotted Oriental rugs, but it's important to support a rug's weight.
1. Consider the size of your rug and how you want to hang it -- flush to the wall or hanging freely. Also choose a wall that isn't in direct sunlight which can fade the rug, or a heating source such as a vent or fireplace.
2. Avoid raw wood or nails to hang the rug which can damage the fibers. Remember to vacuum every few months.
Two ways to hang:
1. Use Velcro -- loop and hook fastener. The fuzzy loop part is hand-stitched to the rug; the hook is attached to the wall. Do not use sticky adhesive Velcro -- stitches can be easily removed; adhesive can't.
2. On a rod. This requires sewing a casing on the back of the rug for slipping a rod through for hanging. This is the most secure method and provides overall support and distribution of weight for the rug.
For complete instructions and materials, go to www.rugknots.com
