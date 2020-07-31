You have permission to edit this article.
Rugs as art
ELEMENTS

Rugs as art

Add a gallery effect to a broad blank wall with a beautiful area rug.

A rug becomes a gorgeous piece of art when suspended on a rod to bring warmth and style to a room. For centuries, woven tapestries have been displayed on walls, not just floors, and designers still love the statement-making look. 

New rugs may be lighter than old-fashioned, hand-knotted Oriental rugs, but it's important to support a rug's weight. 

1. Consider the size of your rug and how you want to hang it -- flush to the wall or hanging freely.  Also choose a wall that isn't in direct sunlight which can fade the rug, or a heating source such as a vent or fireplace.

2. Avoid raw wood or nails to hang the rug which can damage the fibers. Remember to vacuum every few months. 

Two ways to hang:

1. Use Velcro -- loop and hook fastener. The fuzzy loop part is hand-stitched to the rug; the hook is attached to the wall.  Do not use sticky adhesive Velcro -- stitches can be easily removed; adhesive can't. 

2.  On a rod. This requires sewing a casing on the back of the rug for slipping a rod through for hanging. This is the most secure method and provides overall support and distribution of weight for the rug. 

For complete instructions and materials, go to www.rugknots.com

