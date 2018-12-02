Editor's Inbox web logo

 

JIM SKAINE

CEDAR FALLS — Due diligence in the law is “the care that a reasonable person exercises to avoid harm to other persons or their property.” Governmental bodies are required to perform due diligence.

On Feb. 23, 2015, the Cedar Falls City Council entered into a contract with Foth Engineering to reconstruct the Cedar Falls portion of University Avenue. The Foth presentation was the only document before the Council to consider.

Foth presented three alternatives that they labeled 2B, 2C, 4C. Option 2B had all signals. Option 2C had six signals and two roundabouts. Option 4C had six roundabouts and two signals. Foth said the comparative costs were 2B, $33.2 million; 2C, $34.0 million; and 4C, $32.5 million.

Foth said the best alternative was 4C because it was the “least expensive, safest, moves all forms of traffic most efficiently, additional savings to traveling public (time, gas, emissions), meets goals of the city’s long-range planning (2020 Strategic Plan & Comprehensive Plan), best value for overall cost.”

None of those claims has proved to be true.

