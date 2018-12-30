TONY LAKE
CEDAR FALLS --- In response to Noah Reagan’s cartoon printed on the front page of the Ppinion section Dec. 23: Santa, as the posted signs indicate on the roadways entering a roundabout, vehicles entering the intersection of a roundabout must yield to all oncoming traffic to the left. Once a gap in traffic appears, safely merge into the roundabout watching for pedestrians and vehicles.
Utilize the turn signal indicator before changing lanes and before exiting.
I hope this remedies Santa’s and ALL drivers questions as to how to navigate a roundabout.
