TONY LAKE

CEDAR FALLS --- In response to Noah Reagan’s cartoon printed on the front page of the Ppinion section Dec. 23: Santa, as the posted signs indicate on the roadways entering a roundabout, vehicles entering the intersection of a roundabout must yield to all oncoming traffic to the left. Once a gap in traffic appears, safely merge into the roundabout watching for pedestrians and vehicles.

Utilize the turn signal indicator before changing lanes and before exiting.

I hope this remedies Santa’s and ALL drivers questions as to how to navigate a roundabout.

