KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli really wanted to give Byron Buxton a rest, a day after the center fielder bruised his ribs when he crashed into the wall chasing down Adalberto Mondesi's inside-the-park home run.
But then the perfect situation arose to insert the speedster Wednesday, and Baldelli made the move. After Nelson Cruz drew a leadoff walk in the ninth, Buxton entered as a pinch-runner.
On the next pitch, Buxton swiped second, his 30th straight successful steal.
Eddie Rosario followed with a single and Buxton scored the go-ahead run as the Minnesota Twins used a late rally for the second straight day, beating the Kansas City Royals 7-6.
"That's the only thing he was going to be used for today, regardless of what else happened in the game," Baldelli said. "He did not waver one bit. He said he was feeling good and he went out there and changed the game again. That's the kind of stuff that he can do."
Max Kepler hit a tying, two-run single with two outs in the Twins eighth.
Willians Astudillo and Mitch Garver each had three hits and scored twice for Minnesota.
Whit Merrifield extended his hitting streak to 25 games, tied with George Brett and Mike Sweeney for third longest by a Royals player. Alex Gordon homered and drove in four runs for Kansas City.
Mondesi kept up his fast start for the Royals with two more hits, including his third triple of the season. The 23-year-old shortstop also flashed the leather in the field, laying out for a catch in shallow left to leave the bases loaded in the sixth and then starting an inning-ending double play with two runners on in the seventh.
Trevor May (1-0) threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings to earn the win and Blake Parker picked up his second save in as many days.
The game drew an announced crowd of 10,575. A day earlier, the Twins scored the tying run in the ninth and won 5-4 in the 10th on an RBI single by Cruz — that game drew 10,024, the lowest at Kauffman Stadium in eight years.
Despite surrendering a run in the first, Twins starter Kyle Gibson cruised through 4 2/3 innings. But after retiring the first two hitters in the fifth, the next seven batters reached base - one on an error — and he left with the Royals leading 6-3. Albert Mejia threw 2 1/3 innings to keep the Twins in the game.
"I mean, Mejia did a great job. He came in and gave the offense the break they needed right then and put up a couple zeros and gave our guys a chance to fight back," Gibson said. "We got a lot of quality arms done there and the ability to put up zeros quick and give the team a chance to get one run at a time."
Three Twins relievers combined for 4 1/3 scoreless innings. The Kansas City bullpen faltered, giving up four runs and six hits over four innings.
"Whenever you're at home and get a come-from-behind loss like that, it's always frustrating," Gordon said. "It's early. We have to keep running them out there and giving them chances. Hopefully it turns around."
Homer Bailey, who was 1-14 with a 6.09 ERA last year with Cincinnati, was solid in his Kansas City debut. He threw five innings, allowing five hits and three runs and striking out eight. But for the second consecutive day, the Royals bullpen couldn't shut down the Twins.
"He spotted his fastball well. He had a good split, a good breaking ball. He made a couple of mistakes. But all in all, I thought it was a good first outing for him," manager Ned Yost said.
-----
CLEVELAND (AP) — Just the sight of Corey Kluber is normally enough to weaken and wobble the White Sox.
They finally toughened up against him.
Jose Abreu drove in three runs, Leury Garcia had four hits and Chicago knocked around Kluber for a change, beating Cleveland's ace and the Indians 8-3 on Wednesday.
Abreu's two-run double in the fourth inning chased Kluber (0-2), who had won nine straight decisions over Chicago dating four seasons. The two-time AL Cy Young winner has owned the White Sox, going 4-0 against them last season and 13-4 in his career.
But starting with Garcia's single on the game's first pitch, Kluber was in trouble and lasted only 3 1/3 innings while losing to Chicago for the first time since July 24, 2015.
"He really knows what he's doing," White Sox manager Rick Renteria said. "Our guys were able to take advantage of him trying to find his way."
Kluber didn't offer any excuses other than to say his mechanics were off, affecting his delivery.
"I don't think it was much out of the usual the way teams attack me, I think I just didn't do a good job of making good pitches," he said. "I guess I didn't make enough good pitches, too many balls either over the plate or kind of non-competitive where they just kind of spit on them.
"There was not enough good pitches."
Carlos Rodon (1-1) made plenty of good ones while limiting the Indians to an unearned run and two hits over six innings. The left-hander settled down after a bumpy first and retired 12 straight and 14 of 15 before Jose Ramirez reached on an error in the sixth — one of three miscues for the White Sox.
-----
CINCINNATI (AP) — Freddy Peralta threw the ball past the free-swinging Reds or got them to hit it into the air harmlessly. The 22-year-old right-hander had a career day and provided the Brewers with yet another close-as-it-gets win.
Peralta allowed a pair of singles over a career-high eight innings, and Manny Pina singled home a run with Milwaukee's only hit off Luis Castillo on Wednesday, leading the Brewers to a 1-0 victory and a three-game sweep.
The defending NL Central champions improved 6-1, two games better than the start last year, when they tied the club record with 96 victories. Five of the wins have been by one run, with their pitching making the most of an offense yet to hit its stride.
This time, the Brewers managed only two hits and won anyway.
"We're in a really good moment, we've just got to keep it going," said Jesus Aguilar, who scored the only run.
Peralta (1-0) lasted only three innings on Friday during the Brewers' loss to the Cardinals, but he dominated the Reds . Eugenio Suarez singled in the second inning, and Peralta retired his next 20 batters before Curt Casali singled in the eighth.
Peralta allowed only two runners, fanned 11 and threw 100 pitches, retiring the Reds exclusively on strikeouts or balls hit in the air — not one groundout. Alex Wilson gave up a walk and a single in the ninth while getting his first save.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler O'Neill capped another St. Louis rally by driving in Kolten Wong for the go-ahead run in the 10th inning as the Cardinals surged past the Pirates 5-4 on Wednesday night.
Two days after coming back from four runs down to beat the Pirates in Pittsburgh's home opener, St. Louis again took advantage of another wobbly performance by the Pirates' bullpen.
Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer off Keone Kela in the eighth to tie the game at 3. Wong led off the 10th with a triple against Nick Burdi (0-1) and scored when O'Neill followed two batters later with a sharp single to right. Bader pushed the lead two when he scored on a wild pitch by Francisco Liriano.
John Gant (2-0) worked a scoreless ninth to pick up the win. Dakota Hudson collected his first major league save when he stranded the tying run at third in the 10th. Paul DeJong added a solo home run for St. Louis, which finished 3-3 on a season-opening six-game road trip.
