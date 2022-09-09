Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass to perform Sept. 22 at Luther College

DECORAH -- At 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, the Luther College Center Stage Series presents the Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass in the Main Hall of the Center for Faith and Life. The premier large brass ensemble performs music that “breaks genre barriers” in venues across the world.

Since its beginnings on the streets of New Orleans, the Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass strives to create connection between the audience and performers. The group is especially dedicated to encouraging the world’s youth to reach for their dreams, as Rodney was encouraged to do as a child. The brass players will engage with a select group of Luther Music students in the afternoon, before performing for the public in the evening.

Note that this date was originally scheduled for “An Evening with Branford Marsalis.” Due to complications from a knee injury, Branford will not be touring this fall. This performance is sponsored in part by Gundersen Health System.

The Center Stage Dinner Series features a multi-course menu to complement each performance. A separate ticket is required. All meals begin at 5:30 p.m. in Peace Dining Room on the second floor of Dahl Centennial Union. Additionally, the Luther Book Shop offers “Sip and Shop” before each performance. Present your ticket for a complimentary glass of wine before the show.

Both dinner and show tickets are on sale through Luther's Ticket Office and online at tickets.luther.edu, emailing tickets@luther.edu, or by calling (563) 387-1357.