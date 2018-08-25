The Fayette County Take A Kid Outdoors (TAKO) chapter will host the annual "Rocks and Fossils Day" from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Gouldsberg Park in the northwestern part of the county.
Kids can learn about geodes, how fossils were created, the difference between sandstone and limestone, plus find their own samples in the parks stream. This is a free event and families are welcome.
Guest presenters will be TAKO board members Kata McCarville, associate professor of geosciences at Upper Iowa University, and Bruce Fink, longtime area rock collector and outdoor enthusiast.
A light lunch is included.
TAKO-Fayette County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing outdoor experiences to area youth and their families.
