Sires

Music by Sires with Brooks Strause & Peas and Carrot. They will perform at the Waterloo Center for the Arts’ RiverLoop Rhythms from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Amphitheatre downtown.

The concert is free with food and beverages available for purchase.

For more details, go to waterloocenterforthearts.org.

Tags

