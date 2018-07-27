What could be better than a late summer harvest of fresh, red, ripe tomatoes? These recipes make delicious use of a bountiful crop.
Tomato Galette
- 1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- 1 teaspoon cracked black pepper
- 4 -6 tablespoons cold water
- 4 large tomatoes, cored (about 2 pounds)
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 3 tablespoons fine dry bread crumbs
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced shallot
- 2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves
- 4 -6 ounces semisoft goat cheese (chevre) or feta cheese, crumbled
- 1 egg, lightly beaten
- 1 tablespoon water
- Fresh basil leaves
In a large bowl cut butter into flour with a pastry blender until pieces are pea-size. Stir in Parmesan and cracked pepper. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of cold water over part of the mixture; toss with a a fork. Push moistened dough to the side of the bowl. Repeat, using 1 tablespoon of the water at a time, until all of the dough is moistened. Form dough into a disk, wrap with plastic wrap and chill at least 30 minutes or until easy to handle (up to 24 hours).
Slice tomatoes about 1/4 inch thick and arrange on a wire rack over a baking pan, sink or paper towels. Sprinkle with salt and let drain for 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 375 F. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to a 13-inch circle. (Don't worry if it's not perfectly round.) Fold in half to transfer to a large baking sheet lined with parchment paper; unfold.
Evenly spread bread crumbs on pastry, leaving about a 2-inch border. Layer tomatoes, shallot, thyme and goat cheese on bread crumbs. Fold crust over filling, pleating as necessary and leaving some filling exposed in center. Combine egg and 1 tablespoon water; brush on edges of pastry.
Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until crust is browned and crisp. Cool at least 10 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature, garnished with fresh basil (snipped if leaves are large) and cut into wedges. Makes 8 servings.
Tomato and Avocado Salsa
- 2 large tomatoes, diced
- 1 large avocado, peeled, seeded and diced
- 1/2 cup red onion, chopped
- 1/2 cup bell pepper, chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1 teaspoon powdered cumin
- Your favorite hot sauce (for heat)
- Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
In a medium sized mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Stir to combine. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt, pepper and hot sauce. Serves 4-6.
For a hotter version, substitute 1 seeded fresh jalapeno pepper for the green pepper. Also, if you prefer, use toasted cumin seed instead of ground cumin.
Fresh Tomato Salsa
- 3 large tomatoes, diced
- 1/2 cup red onion, chopped
- 1/2 cup Florida bell pepper, chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1 teaspoon powdered cumin
- Your favorite hot sauce (for heat)
- Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
In a medium sized mixing bowl, combine all ingredients. Stir to combine. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt, pepper and hot sauce.
Marinated Caprese Salad
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon Lawry's Mediterranean Herb Seasoned Salt
- 2 medium tomatoes, thinly sliced
- 1/2 pound fresh mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced
- 10 fresh basil leaves
Mix oil, vinegar and seasoned salt in small bowl with wire whisk until well blended. Arrange tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and basil on serving platter. Drizzle with oil mixture. Garnish with additional chopped fresh basil, if desired.
Salmon & Summer Squash With Basil and Tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 pound (1-inch thick) salmon fillets, skin removed
- 2 small (2 cups) zucchini, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 medium (1 cup) yellow summer squash, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil leaves
Melt butter in 12-inch skillet until sizzling; add salmon. Cook over medium heat, turning once, 4-5 minutes or until lightly browned. Add zucchini and squash. Sprinkle with salt. Cover; cook 4-5 minutes or until squash is crisply tender and salmon flakes.
Add tomatoes; continue cooking 2-3 minutes or until heated through. Remove from heat; sprinkle with basil leaves.
Stuffed Cherry Tomatoes
- 24 cherry tomatoes
- 3 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup finely chopped peeled cucumber
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped green onion
- 2 teaspoons minced fresh dill
Cut a thin slice off the top of each tomato. Scoop out and discard pulp; invert tomatoes onto paper towels to drain.
In a small bowl, combine cream cheese and mayonnaise until smooth; stir in the cucumber, onion and dill. Spoon into tomatoes. Refrigerate until serving.
Fried Green Tomato Burgers
- 2 pounds ground chuck
- 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 1/2 teaspoons plus 2 teaspoons for tomotoes Paula Deen House Seasoning
- 1 tablespoon for frying bacon renderings
- 1 large cut into 1/2-inch thick slices green tomato
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1/4 cup self rising cornmeal
- 1 cup all purpose flour
- 4 slices Monterrey Pepperjack cheese
- 8 slices cooked bacon
- 4 split and toasted onion rolls
- Spicy thousand island dressing
- Vegetable oil
- Salt
For burgers: Preheat grill to medium-high heat, about 350 degrees F. Spray a grill rack with nonstick, nonflammable cooking spray.
In a medium bowl, combine ground chuck, Worcestershire sauce and 1 1/2 teaspoons House Seasoning, stirring to mix well. Form mixture into 4 (4-inch) patties. Grill burgers, covered with the grill lid, to desired degree of doneness, 5 to 6 minutes per side.
For tomatoes: In a medium nonstick skillet, pour oil to a depth of 1/4-inch, and the bacon renderings and melt over medium heat.
Sprinkle tomatoes with salt. Soak in buttermilk. In a small bowl, combine cornmeal, flour and 2 teaspoons House Seasoning. Dip both sides of each tomato slice in flour mixture. Add tomatoes to hot oil and cook until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes per side.
To assemble burgers: Place 1 cheese slice over each patty. Place 2 slices bacon on bottom halves of each onion roll, top with hamburger, a fried green tomato slice and the desired amount of thousand island dressing. Cover with the onion roll tops. Serve immediately.
