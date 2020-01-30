Ripe apricot
Ripe apricot

Not as astringent as orange, as “sunset-y” as coral, or as well, peachy, as peach, soft apricot is sweet, warm and flattering to every skin tone. It has a nurturing quality, but it’s also cheerful and good natured. Try it with shades of green, purple, yellow, cream, darker pinks.

