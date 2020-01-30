Not as astringent as orange, as “sunset-y” as coral, or as well, peachy, as peach, soft apricot is sweet, warm and flattering to every skin tone. It has a nurturing quality, but it’s also cheerful and good natured. Try it with shades of green, purple, yellow, cream, darker pinks.
Ripe apricot
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The retailer plans to re-open as Dollar Fresh stores by late summer.
- Updated
A man brought a Rolex watch he purchased in 1974 for $345.97 to an antiques show to find out its current value. His reaction: priceless.
- Updated
Eli Richard Deery, 15-month-old son of DJ and Natalie Deery, passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Bloomington, Minn.
- Updated
He retired from Waterloo Community Schools last year after more than 30 years in the profession.
- Updated
School officials updated parents about a screenshot from a Snapchat message that has been circulating online.
- Updated
Waterloo City Council members vote to remove firefighters from policy requiring them to live within 10 miles of City Hall.
A 1-month-old boy was fatally mauled by a dog inside a home after the infant's brother separated that dog and a second canine that had been fighting, police said.
He was 22 years old.
Two masked men, one with a gun, entered the home and forced a resident into a room.
- Updated
Michael “Mike” Roy Sires, 64, of Shell Rock, formerly of Janesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.