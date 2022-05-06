MY STORY: Riley came to CBHS as an owner surrender. AGE: Approximately 6 years. TRICKS AND COMMANDS: Sit ABOUT RILEY:... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The friends were out catfishing when they came across the vehicle. They fear the man could have gotten hypothermia, or perished if his vehicle had reached the well-known Sans Souci Island wing dam.
The teacher was accused of making repeated inappropriate comments to a parent about one of her students at an off-campus event. Numerous witnesses heard the comments.
Travis Fleshner, recently hired to lead Aplington-Parkersburg Schools, received written reprimand from Board of Educational Examiners for his handling of probe.
WATERLOO – Federal marshals worked with local law enforcement to round up fugitives as part of a crime reduction initiative in recent weeks.
The position of police chief for the City of Vancouver pays between $178,116 and $231,624 depending on qualifications and experience
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
The robbery left one the accomplices dead when their intended victim pulled his own gun
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun inside a store two weeks ago.
CEDAR FALLS — Carter Guse slipped into the chair, arranged his headphones and grabbed a Taylor six-string acoustic-electric guitar, settled th…
After eight years, Fatima Belhak and her husband were awarded $3.25 million by a jury after she suffered a botched episiotomy.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.