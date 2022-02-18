Riddle's Jewelry has new location

WATERLOO -- Riddle’s Jewelry is announcing the grand opening of its new location at 2825 Crossroads Blvd. Riddle’s previous location was in the Crossroads Mall.

With over a million square footage, the new store will offer a larger selection of diamond jewelry and other top brand lines of jewelry. The new location is located next to T’ Mobile. Riddle’s has over 60 stores located throughout the Midwest in a nine-state area that includes North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Colorado. Riddle’s was founded in South Dakota in 1959 and is still family owned and operated.