RICK WHALEN, EDFP, director of economic development, Butler County REC, Allison, and Franklin REC, Latimer, was presented the 2018 NREDA Rural Economic Development Leadership Award by the National Rural Economic Developers Association. The award recognizes outstanding leadership in the field of rural economic development.

