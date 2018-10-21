Rick Saak

RICK SAAK has joined Black Hawk County Abstract and Title as vice president. He has been in the mortgage industry in Iowa for the last 19 years. He has owned a mortgage brokerage company as well as managed mortgage departments for two Iowa Banks, most recently Bank Iowa in Des Moines.

