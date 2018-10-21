RICK SAAK has joined Black Hawk County Abstract and Title as vice president. He has been in the mortgage industry in Iowa for the last 19 years. He has owned a mortgage brokerage company as well as managed mortgage departments for two Iowa Banks, most recently Bank Iowa in Des Moines.
