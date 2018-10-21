Editor's Inbox web logo

 

TYLER COAN

ELK RUN HEIGHTS --- The sting from the 2016 election defeat must be having an effect on Hillary Clinton. Once she criticized Trump for his temperament, now she is saying she won’t be civil.

Eric Holder said to “kick them when they go low.” Maxine Waters and Cory Booker encourage supporters to harass those they disagree with. This is dangerous rhetoric when we have Steve Scalise recovering from being shot, Rand Paul being beaten, government officials being harassed in public, and Antifa rioting in the streets of Portland.

We should not be encouraging the escalation of violence. If this is the stance of the Democratic Party, I suggest taking your vote elsewhere. That is not how America should be.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments