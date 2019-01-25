Alex Smith shops at the grocery store the way you may assume an older person on a fixed income might shop.
“I only buy meat on sale,” the 20-year-old college student said, going into detail about Hy-Vee’s monthly ground beef sales and off-brand canned vegetables, rattling off the prices by memory. “It’s about being smart about buying it, and when you’re buying it.”
In the month of December, Smith spent $190 on food for himself, according to the financial statements he posted to his blog, WealthyDiligence.com. That’s on the low, or “thrifty” side, of grocery spending for a single man of his age, according to food cost calculators by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.
That frugality — in groceries as well as everything else he does (he spent just $40 on Christmas shopping this year) — is all in the service of a larger plan:
“The whole goal of this is, I want to be financially independent by 30,” Smith said.
That’s right: Smith plans to be retired by the time he turns 30, with enough money saved and invested to live presumably several decades into the future.
Smith, a junior accounting major at the University of Northern Iowa from Des Moines, says he wasn’t born rich and isn’t living off of his parents’ largess. And he’s trying to be as transparent about his financial situation as possible on his Wealthy Diligence blog, which he recently started as a way to track his progress on the path to retirement.
“There is no get-rich-quick secret to financial success,” he says on the blog’s About Me page. “But I believe that if I keep my savings rate above 50 percent, avoid frivolous purchases, and make sound investing decisions, I can turn my dream into a reality.”
Beginnings
Smith’s interest in financial success began during his freshman year of high school, when he took a personal finance class. Before that, he didn’t know much about money.
“That was my first introduction to anything — savings, investing,” he said.
The teacher gave students an assignment to “invest” an imaginary $10,000 through MarketWatch.com, and try to make the most money from those investments throughout the semester. Smith says he won the challenge — and then won it again as a senior in his economics class.
“I was just so fascinated about the stock market — I couldn’t stop reading about it,” he said.
He began devouring books about personal finance — one of his favorites is “The Little Book of Common-Sense Investing,” by John Bogel, the former CEO of Vanguard Group, one of the largest investment management companies in the world.
But it wasn’t until Smith watched a PBS show about Peter Adeney, who blogs under the name Mr. Money Mustache and retired at age 30 in 2005, that he began seriously considering the idea of retiring at age 30.
“I thought, when I’m that age, I’m probably going to have a kid, and I want to be able to spend that time with my kid — I think that would be awesome,” Smith said. “That’s really the end goal. Family, for me, is the most important.”
Student loan debt
It made sense for Smith to begin thinking about his first big expense as an adult — student loans — early in the game.
“I’m going to graduate with no student loan debt,” he said, before acknowledging, “I know it is a sensitive subject for many people.”
But he’s telling everyone how he did it.
Beginning with his sophomore year of high school, Smith knew he wanted to work in the financial industry — and to do that, he needed to get a college degree. This is his first point about personal finance: See your end game.
“Not every career out there needs (you) to go to college,” he said. “Where do I want to be in five years, and is college going to get me there? I personally have friends right now that don’t know what they want to do, and they’re going to college to find out. That’s wages lost.”
To cut down on his eventual student loan debt, he began taking Advanced Placement courses and started applying for as many college scholarships as he could find, including academic scholarships that required an above-average ACT score. And he decided to attend UNI, a state school with much cheaper tuition and housing than private colleges in the area.
He also held down a part-time job to supplement his income and declined many high school invitations, he said.
“So many times I had to say ‘no’ to going out on the weekend, because I was studying,” Smith said. “People don’t see the four to five hours of homework I was doing at night to get good grades and a good ACT score.”
All that has set him up for the future, he said.
A public accounting degree like Smith’s normally takes a college student five years to complete, but with Smith entering UNI with 27 college credits already under his belt — and scholarship awards and part-time job money helping out — he’ll graduate after two-and-a-half years with his degree and, if it all works out, no student loan debt to repay in the spring of 2020.
“Getting through college as fast as possible is a good financial strategy because college is so expensive,” he said.
Investments
On the stock market side, Smith has some regrets.
“The big thing that I wish I would have started earlier was investing,” he said. “We all know the power of compounding interest over time.”
Smith incorrectly assumed he couldn’t begin investing on the stock market until he was 18, but “legally, you can open a Roth IRA whenever you have income being paid to you,” he said.
Since he began working at 14, he loathes that his teenage self instead spent that money on “stuff I did not need — clothes now donated to Goodwill or thrown away.”
“That’s something I learned from my parents — they didn’t start investing until they were 30, and they didn’t want me to make the same mistake,” Smith said.
But Smith hasn’t done too bad for himself over the past two years: According to his blog’s most recent balance sheet from December, he has a little over $16,000 in “investments,” which he said is “exclusively” in index funds — specifically the index fund of Standard & Poor’s 500 publicly-traded companies.
He doesn’t use a financial adviser, instead relying on his own research.
“I can empower myself to do it,” he said. “By reading about it, I can kind of become an insider.”
The S&P 500 index fund, Smith said, historically has provided the best annual return — The Motley Fool confirms it gets about 10 percent returns annually, though the fund has its good and bad years. It’s better as a long-term strategy, which is exactly what Smith said he’s planning to do.
“In an interview, someone asked Warren Buffet, ‘If you die, what are you going to do with your money?’ ... He said he’s just going to put it in an S&P index fund for his family,” Smith said. “If this is what the greatest investor of all time is going to do, I can’t do any better than that.”
If you’re calculating at home, Smith’s $16,000 with a 10 percent compounded annual interest should be worth just shy of $41,500 in 10 years — and that’s if Smith doesn’t add a penny more to it.
Savings
But Smith does plan to add to his investments — quite a lot, in fact.
“There’s a really cool theory in personal finance that determines how soon you will reach retirement, and the first one is how much you save,” Smith said.
The theory itself is simple: The more money you can save, the less time it will take you to retire.
“With a savings rate of 50 or 60 percent (of income), you could retire in nine to 10 years,” Smith said.
The practicality of that theory, however, is the question.
“My parents said there’s no way you’re going to be able to save half of your income,” he said. “But there’s so many examples on the internet, so many books have been written about it. That’s also why I want to do the website, is to prove to people that it can be done.”
To that end, he’s strategizing the best ways to stretch his income before he even starts his professional life — much like he strategized going to college.
First, he wants to work for one of the so-called Big Four professional service accounting firms in order to make more money, and in fact has an internship at one of them, KPMG, this spring.
Second, he’s trying to move back to Des Moines rather than work in a bigger city, because his housing costs will be dramatically lower.
“There’s a few big factors that will take out your income,” he said.
Those factors are rent, a car payment, a phone payment and insurance.
He’s scoped out an apartment complex in downtown Des Moines that he said a friend of his currently pays just $550 in rent — quite inexpensive for Des Moines, which has an average apartment rent of $877, according to RentCafe.com. And he’ll keep driving his current car, of which he has $1,000 left on a loan.
“(Personal finance expert) Dave Ramsey talks about people buying cars they can’t afford — the top-selling is a Ford F-150 that costs $35,000,” Smith said. (A basic-model 2019 Ford F-150 actually costs just over $28,000.) “It makes no logical sense: Why would you buy a car that costs more than half of your yearly income?”
Reaching the goal
Smith wants to retire by 30, sure, but there’s another goal in his mind: Help others reach financial success as well.
“The truth I talk about on my website can apply to everybody,” he said.
First, Smith recommends putting together a budget — how much you make (or will make) and where your money is going (or will go).
“You shouldn’t be guessing, ‘Oh, I’m maybe going to spend X amount on food,’” he said.
Next, figure out where in your budget you’re spending too much money, and where you shouldn’t be spending at all.
“If you can’t save, but you have a cable package that is $100 a month, that’s something to consider,” he said.
If you’ve stretched the budget as far as it’ll go, consider adding income, either by taking another job or switching jobs. Invest in index funds if you have a good savings cushion. Treat any and all debt “like it’s on fire, and I want it off of me,” Smith said.
Ultimately, Smith knows his complete focus on retiring by 30 may look like it comes at the expense of life’s little pleasures. But he insists it’s all a matter of perspective.
“I don’t feel as if I’m living a financially strict life,” he said. “The only difference is, I spend my money on things that make me happy. Going out to eat doesn’t make me happy. Driving a nice car doesn’t make me happy.”
He splurges occasionally. In 2017, he spent money to go to a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game.
“It’s about being mature and strict about spending money on value and happiness in life, rather than convenience items or trying to impress other people,” Smith said.
