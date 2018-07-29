Letters to the Editor logo

 

THOMAS K. VAN de WALKER

INDEPENDENCE -- Render on to Trump that which is Trump's; render on to God that which is God's. Man does not live by gold alone. For everything there is a season and a time for every purpose under heaven. It is time to get involved; silence is not a solution. Perhaps Dante put it best when he wrote: "The hottest places in hell are reserved for those who in time of great moral crisis maintain their neutrality."

Donald Trump pretends to be a "stars & stripes" kind of guy. Yet he shows only contempt for our constitution and he has a reckless disregard for the rule of law. In order to be in charge of our political destiny again we must rescue the constitution from those who pervert it.

