THOMAS K. VAN de WALKER
INDEPENDENCE -- Render on to Trump that which is Trump's; render on to God that which is God's. Man does not live by gold alone. For everything there is a season and a time for every purpose under heaven. It is time to get involved; silence is not a solution. Perhaps Dante put it best when he wrote: "The hottest places in hell are reserved for those who in time of great moral crisis maintain their neutrality."
Donald Trump pretends to be a "stars & stripes" kind of guy. Yet he shows only contempt for our constitution and he has a reckless disregard for the rule of law. In order to be in charge of our political destiny again we must rescue the constitution from those who pervert it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.