State quarter in 2004: School on the back. What could we possibly put on that quarter now? Polluted water, a hungry/homeless family, a student in need of mental health care or a public school hosting a bake sale would all be good choices. Take Washington off the other side and put on Trump. Reynolds and many Republicans ran on underfunding of public education and got elected. They ran on book banning – elected. They ran an on the harassment and bullying of students, tax breaks and school dollars for their wealthy donors, increasing voting difficulty, consolidating power to the governor’s office and reduction of oversight. Elected on all counts. Senate floor questions about child labor not allowed by majority party. This is what Nazi Germany looked like in the 1930s; our students won’t know that. Those will be the next books banned. Those Iowans who voted for this should be ashamed of themselves. Those that approved these policies by failing to vote should be embarrassed. Those voting for this in Des Moines: soft-brained sheep. To keep power, Republicans must damage education as much as possible. Educated populations don’t vote Republican. “Woke indoctrination” doesn’t exist, Kim. Stop your right-wing fearmongering.