It isn’t shocking that the most corrupt politician in American history has been indicted for the fourth time. The Georgia charges are the most serious because of the sweeping nature of RICO, and Trump can’t pardon himself from state convictions.

What is shocking is that Donald Trump still leads the GOP nomination process. Apparently the so-called party of family values has no problem with a thrice-married, twice-impeached, one-term loser who faces more felony charges than Al Capone and John Gotti combined and was convicted in civil court of sexual assault.

Meanwhile, the guy who Trump derides as “Meatball Ron” (Florida Gov. DeSantis) is a distant second. DeSantis thinks transgendered kids, Mickey Mouse, and Budweiser are bad, and apparently thinks slavery was actually good for some slaves.

It is hard to believe that we are living in the 21st century and the two best candidates the GOP can come up with are a couple of Neanderthals: one who belongs in prison, and the other in the 19th century. Is it any wonder the GOP fared so poorly in the 2018, 2020, and 2022 elections?

When you nominate out-of-touch losers you lose elections.

Russell Broadway, Waterloo