Report: 70% of Iowa’s on-road diesel fuel contains biodiesel

“These milestones at the retail level show that Iowa’s progressive biofuels policies are working as intended to increase production and consumption of biodiesel,” said Grant Kimberley, IBB executive director.

Those policies include a Fuel Tax Differential, which amounts to a 3-cent per gallon reduction in the cost of fuel tax for blends of B11 or higher. However, the successful provision will sunset this summer without legislative action, Kimberley noted.

Before the legislature broke due to the coronavirus outbreak, bills that would extend the sunset to June 2026 were eligible for debate on the floor of both the House and Senate.

“Our members are urging their legislators to prioritize this legislation when we get through the coronavirus crisis and the session resumes,” Kimberley said. “We believe the fuel tax differential is vital to maintaining Iowa retailers’ competitiveness against other surrounding states that provide biofuel incentives.”

Additionally, Governor Kim Reynolds has requested $5 million annually for biodiesel and ethanol infrastructure, a request supported by IBB, Kimberley said. The Iowa Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program helps upgrade petroleum equipment to grow renewable fuel availability in Iowa.

Biodiesel is an advanced biofuel made from agricultural byproducts and co-products, such as soybean oil. The Iowa Biodiesel Board is a state trade association representing the biodiesel industry. For more information on biodiesel, visit IowaBiodiesel.org.

