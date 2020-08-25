Renovations that fit 'new normal' homeownership

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

With people across the country spending more time at home than ever before, home improvement projects are increasingly becoming top of mind for homeowners. Despite the financial difficulties brought on by the pandemic, 77% of homeowners say their home renovation budget for 2020 is the same or greater than last year, according to a survey by the National Association of Realtors.

Whether it’s finally having time to make their dream home improvements a reality or preparing their homes to sell, homeowners are optimistic about completing renovations this year. NAR’s survey found the top 3 home renovations that homeowners hope to complete within their budgets in 2020 are:

A new bathroom (28%)

A new kitchen (23%)

Fencing in their yards (21%)

“In an ever-changing world, homeownership provides sanctuary, safety and financial security,” said NAR President Vince Malta, broker at Malta & Co., Inc., in San Francisco, Calif. “Making your home your dream home through remodeling projects takes time and patience, but Realtors and homeowners alike recognize the feelings of accomplishment, satisfaction and potentially higher home values that come with it.”