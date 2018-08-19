CRAIG WHITE
EVANSDALE -- Some people are a real inspiration to others, and we the Cedar Valley lost a gem the other day -- Opal Walther. I met her through Cedar Valley Hospice. What a lady, a heart of gold and a caring loving lady. Always loved talking with her about our hospice patients and sharing ideas to help the families through a very tough time; this lady was one-of-a-kind, a go-the-extra-mile kind of lady, and would never speak unkindly about anyone.
She left a hole in my heart recently when I was visiting my mom at the assisted living facility. I heard her voice coming down the hall being pushed in a wheelchair. She kept saying the same line over and again. She was a victim of dementia but somehow I know she was probably trying to communicate something to someone on how to be helpful in someway or another.
God bless you, Opal. We need people like you right now to speak kindly of others and to try to help others less fortunate than us and to be a little less judgmental.
