Regulators sat on complaint as outbreak at Perry plant grew

“It’s shameful when you think about the amount of people that have become additionally infected," Dotzler said. “They should have been in there and taken a look at what was going on, instead of asking an offender if they did something wrong."

Gov. Kim Reynolds asserted April 17 that Iowa OSHA was being proactive in protecting meatpacking workers and that "all complaints are being investigated.”

She said Monday that she didn't know how the Tyson complaint was handled but that state employees are working hard to protect residents.

“But, you know, there are times we fall short,” she said. “If that’s the case and we can do better, we’re going to do better.”

A week after OSHA closed its file, the Iowa Department of Public Health announced May 5 that 730 workers at the Perry plant had tested positive for the coronavirus — 58% of its 1,250 employees.

The failure to investigate showed “complete contempt” for workers and allowed the virus to continue spreading, said Perry native Jorge Soto, 23.

“I find it very disappointing,” said Soto, who said government intervention could have prevented infections and growing anxiety in the city of 7,500.