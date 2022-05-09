Registration open for Grout Museum kids' summer camp

WATERLOO -- Registration is open for summer camps for children ages 6 and up at the Grout Museum District, 503 South Street.'
Camps begin in June and run through July from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Camp themes range from Egyptology to food science, fashion, popular video games, pirates, dinosaurs and more.
Camps are designed for children ages 6-9 and 10-14. Cost is $58
for members; $65 for non-members. Extended care is also available for
families in need of early drop off or late pick up for an extra fee. Spots are limited and many camps are nearing capacity.
To register, visit gmdistrict.org/summercamps or call 319-234-6357.
PHOTOS Treasure Chest of wonderful, weird objects at Cedar Valley museums, galleries
WCA 1
WCA 5
WCA 3
WCA 2
Cedar Falls Historical 1
Cedar Falls Historical 2
Cedar Falls Historical 3
Cedar Falls Historical 4
Cedar Falls Historical 5
UNI Art 1
UNI Art 3
UNI Art 4
100820bp-uni-gallery-art-6
100820bp-uni-gallery-art-5
100820bp-uni-gallery-art-7
100820bp-uni-gallery-art-4
Grout 1
Grout 2
Grout 3
Grout 4
Grout 5
Hearst 1
Hearst 2
Hearst 3
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!