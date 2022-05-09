Registration open for Grout Museum kids' summer camp

WATERLOO -- Registration is open for summer camps for children ages 6 and up at the Grout Museum District, 503 South Street.'

Camps begin in June and run through July from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

Camp themes range from Egyptology to food science, fashion, popular video games, pirates, dinosaurs and more.

Camps are designed for children ages 6-9 and 10-14. Cost is $58

for members; $65 for non-members. Extended care is also available for

families in need of early drop off or late pick up for an extra fee. Spots are limited and many camps are nearing capacity.

To register, visit gmdistrict.org/summercamps or call 319-234-6357.

