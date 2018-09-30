DEBRA WARRENS
WATERLOO -- President Trump has called NFL players who kneel during the national anthem SOBs. Veterans defend the U.S. Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. Without the U.S. Constitution, both the national anthem and the flag are meaningless.
We have the right to protest by not standing during the national anthem. There is racial discrimination existing in our country.
We have the right to freedom of the press and speech. Because our military fought for all of these given rights. I support our press like The Courier and all those others for giving us the facts.
We have a Trump administration who is "fact challenged"! We have a president who is a "serial liar." He will go down in history as the worst president who destroyed our country.
We will use our voice not only in the freedom of the press but in the voting booths. This is how you bring about real change in our government. Ask yourself, is your life better since Trump has been elected? Is our environment, wildlife, climate change safer and protected? No! That is why it is so important that all of you get registered to vote.
