WATERLOO -- The My Waterloo Days parade registration for the 2022 parade is now open.

Online applications, questions, policies, and parade information will be available until May 15 at https://www.mywaterloodays.org/ .

You may also register at the https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-my-waterloo-days-parade-registration-251283675237.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0