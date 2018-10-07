KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes had finally thrown an interception, the first all season for the Chiefs' talented young quarterback, and the Jacksonville offense had shuffled back onto the field.
The Chiefs immediately strip-sacked Blake Bortles to take the ball right back.
Their beleaguered defense also picked off Bortles four times and sacked him five, and Chris Jones took one of those interceptions back for a touchdown, proving during a 30-14 romp over Jacksonville on a soggy Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium that the Chiefs are more than just an offensive dynamo.
"It shows what kind of team we are," said Mahomes, who finished with 313 yards passing and ran for a touchdown. "I'm just excited to come out with a win on a day the defense made plays."
Oh, the league's highest-scoring offense still made plays.
Kareem Hunt ran for 87 yards and a touchdown, and Travis Kelce hauled in five catches for 100 yards, helping the Chiefs (5-0) move the ball at will against the NFL's top-rated defense.
Tyreek Hill, who was frequently matched up with the Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey in an entertaining one-on-one affair, added four catches for 61 yards as the Chiefs rolled up 424 yards total.
"That play calling was something I've never seen before," said the Jaguars' Tashaun Gipson, who picked off Mahomes before leaving with a groin injury. "Tip your hat to them. Obviously, the offensive personnel they've got — they came out here and they beat us."
The game eventually grew into a testy affair, resulting in a pair of ejections.
Jones was booted in the second half after he dropped an elbow on a Jaguars lineman while both were on the ground following a point-after attempt. Then, pass rusher Dee Ford joined him in the locker room when he was whistled for his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
"They did a good job early in the game getting a lead. They did a good job early on third downs in the game. Offensively, we didn't execute," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. "Again, we had a poor showing in the red zone, we had turnovers, and the game got out of hand. Got to play better. We've got to coach better, play better. We got to go back and get this team back on track."
VIKINGS 23, EAGLES 21: Kirk Cousins threw for 301 yards and one touchdown, Linval Joseph returned a fumble 64 yards for a score and Minnesota beat Philadelphia in a rematch of last season's NFC championship game.
Carson Wentz and the rest of Philadelphia's offense again struggled as the defending Super Bowl champions fell to 2-3.
Trying to rally from a 17-point deficit midway through the third quarter, the Eagles were set up to take the lead after Roc Thomas dropped a backward pass and Nigel Bradham recovered the fumble at the Vikings 30 in the fourth quarter. But Wentz was called for intentional grounding and coach Doug Pederson elected not to let Jake Elliott try a 58-yarder.
Dan Bailey, who missed two field goals earlier, nailed a 52-yard field goal to extend the lead to 23-14 with 2:47 left.
Wentz fired a 7-yard TD pass to Zach Ertz to cut it to 23-21 with 1:09 left but Adam Thielen recovered the onside kick.
LIONS 31, PACKERS 23: Matthew Stafford was 14 of 26 for 183 yards and two touchdowns and LeGarrette Blount ran for two scores to lift the Lions (2-3).
Green Bay (2-2-1) was doomed because veteran Mason Crosby had the worst game of his life and two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers lost two fumbles for just the third time in his 14-year career.
Crosby missed a career-high four field goals in one game and failed to make an extra point to boot. He connected on a field goal with 2 seconds left, but that wasn't of much consolation after his poor performance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.