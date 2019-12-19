Iowa Hawkeyes logo

Reggie Bracy

  • Defensive Back
  • 6-0, 190, freshman
  • Mobile, Ala. (St. Paul’s Episcopal HS)

First-team all-state and all-region as a senior . . . second-team all-state as a junior . . . first-team all-region as a junior . . . first-team all-region as a sophomore . . . Career - - Lettered in football, track, and basketball . . . led team in tackles as a sophomore and senior . . . team captain as a senior . . . recorded 89 tackles as a senior, with six tackles for loss, three sacks, seven pass break-ups, and one interception.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments