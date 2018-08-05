REDZO HODZIC has been promoted at Veridian Credit Union to team leader in the member contact center. Hodzic, of Waterloo, has worked at Veridian for six years. He was previously the branch manager at Veridian’s Oelwein location. He has a degree in business management from the University of Northern Iowa.
