Reception hall directory

Please note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some venues may still have protocols in place, such as limited space accommodations to meet social distancing protocols.

American Legion Post 138728 Commercial St., Waterloo

319-234-8511

Open to public, accommodates 100-150; book early; $250 per floor, $50 deposit; kitchen, bartender costs extra; no on-site catering; tables, chairs included, linens not; decorating one to two hours before; dance floor.

Beaver Hills Country Club 8230 Beaver Hills Drive, Cedar Falls 319-266-1975 www.beaverhills.com

Open to public, booking upon availability; accommodates up to 250; please call for rental prices; set-up and clean-up included; on-site buffet or sit-down style complete catering and bar; tables, chairs, linen provide; decorating early depends on availability; dance floor included in rental fee.

Holiday Inn & Suites Hotel /

Bien VenU Event Center 7400 Hudson Road, Cedar Falls

At Bien VenU, your vision for your event — wedding, conference, reunion — comes to life in a chic, upscale event space unmatched in the Cedar Valley. Sophisticated yet comfortable, open yet intimate, Bien VenU is as versatile as it is beautiful. Whether you have 10 guests or 1,000, whether you want a cozy courtyard, a classic ballroom or massive space for a trade show, our courteous, experienced staff are committed to exceeding your expectations and creating a uniquely memorable event. Featuring over 14,000 square feet of event space (which can be broken into six different rooms), 9000 square feet of pre-function space and 4 different outdoor patios. Bien Venu offers on-site catering, dedicated event staff, setup/teardown, and so much more. It is your day and we are here to make it the day you have always dreamed about. Call us today to schedule your tour of Bien Venu.

Brown Derby Ballroom 618 Sycamore St., Waterloo 319-240-0308 www.brownderbyballroom.com

The newly remodeled and restored Brown Derby in Waterloo was originally the first Elks Club. We have great parking and can serve 215 people in a sit-down dinner. We can serve more if it is just a reception with appetizers. We have a full bar. We are also handicapped accessible. To review and reserve, please contact Chuck at (319) 240-0308.

Black’s Sky Room/Tea Room 501 Sycamore St., No. 710 Waterloo Contact Vern Nelson 319-233-5109

Built in 1929 atop the eighth floor of the Black’s building, the Sky Room has been beautifully restored. Events from 10 to 360 people; choice of 8 pre-approved caterers or your choice to be approved; open bar, paid bar or combination with bartender(s); tables, chairs, stage risers & podium available; parking connected by Sky Walk.

Cedar Falls Community Center 528 Main St., Cedar Falls 319-277-1900

Available for evening and weekend rentals for special events such as weddings and receptions, anniversaries and other special events. Chairs and tables provided, capacity 200. No on-site food prep allowed, but small kitchen to assist with catered food. Dance floor. Nonsmoking with ample nearby parking. Additional deposit and charge for wine and beer. Available to rent up to one year in advance; call 268-5541 for more information and booking.

Cedar Falls Event Center at the

Hilton Garden Inn,

7213 Nordic Drive, Cedar Falls 319-859-3842 www.cedarfallsevents.com

Cedar Falls newest event space is your ideal location to create memories for a lifetime. When planning your wedding, reception, or other special event, you are always the center of our attention. Our new facility features over 15,000 square feet of customizable space, expansive outdoor patio space and culminates with our beautiful 11,000 square feet Grand Ballroom, seating up to 700 for a wedding. Our Wedding Team will work with you every step of the way, ensuring a customized experience created just for your day — all to make the wedding of your dreams a reality! Our new center connects to Cedar Valley’s best hotel, our Hilton Garden Inn. The ideal place to set a wedding room block for your guests to enjoy beautiful rooms and suites, full-service restaurant and lounge, indoor saltwater pool, spa, patios, fire pits and more! Start planning your special day with us and experience the best of both worlds, an experienced team to take care of you and a new facility to wow you!

Cedar Falls Woman’s Club 304 Clay St., Cedar Falls 319-266-1431

This stately home overlooks Overman Park in the heart of the historic area of Cedar Falls. It has been and is a meeting place for many groups and a gathering place for private parties & small weddings. Consider this beautiful Cedar Falls landmark for your next event.

Cedar Valley Arboretum &

Botanic Gardens 1927 E. Orange Road, Waterloo

319-226-4966

40 acres, all outdoors & surrounded by natural beauty. Gardens can accommodate 250 people max. Education center can accommodate 30 people max. Saturday weddings include a one-hour rehearsal the night before your wedding, and 8 hours of rental time from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the day of your wedding. Additional rental time and benefits can be added for an extra fee. All rental activity must be completed before 9 p.m. Wedding rentals available 7 days a week; prices vary.

Center Inn Banquet Facilities 209 Main St., Readlyn 319-279-3839

Dining room accommodates up to 75, ballroom accommodates up to 400; banquet room rental Sunday-Thursday, $150, Friday and Saturday, $300; dining room rental Monday-Sunday, $75; basement rental $50; deposit and credit billing $100, required to confirm all bookings, non-refundable; postevent clean up, $100.

The Centre Hall 1211 4th St., SW, Waverly 319-352-1386

Seating for up to 700 guests. Wedding package includes: day prior to event, day of event, half day after event, seating for 250 guests including tables and chairs, kitchen area and serving tables. Accommodates the wedding, reception, dinner, and dance without moving or tearing down tables and chairs.

Diamond Event Center at Jorgensen Plaza 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls

One of the Cedar Valley’s newest event centers hosts memorable celebrations including weddings, receptions, anniversaries, retirement parties, awards dinners, gala fundraisers, business luncheons and corporate meetings. All this and more can be accommodated in a flexible space that seats up to 400 at tables. Amenities include fully customized menus and bar options, specialty linens, coat check, valet parking, setup and cleanup, and state-of-the-art audio/visual. Diamond Event Center is located off Prairie Parkway in south Cedar Falls.

Electric Park Ballroom 310 W. Conger St., Waterloo 319-232-5801 www.nationalcattlecongress.com;

The Electric Park Ballroom at National Cattle Congress is a historic venue that can accommodate 1,000 people. It is an ideal location for wedding parties, banquets or conventions. We offer multiple amenities such as free parking, two full service bars, complimentary set up and tear down, name on the marquee. Our iconic ballroom features 81- x 63-square-foot built-in wooden dance floor with a built in stage and lights. We look forward to working with you.

Waterloo Convention Center (formerly Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center)

200 W. Fourth St., Waterloo 319-291-0155 www.waterlooconventioncenter/weddings info@waterlooconventioncenter.com

The Waterloo Convention Center at Sullivan Brothers Plaza is the ideal venue for your wedding and/or reception. Whether accommodating a small or large number of guests, enjoy the ease and convenience of our facility and working with our expert staff to assist you in planning your day down to the final details.

Create an exceptional dining experience for your guests with our custom catering menus – from healthy dishes to comfort foods. A variety of bar options as well as served entrees or buffet style meals are also available. Through our expansive selection of services and expertise, we provide our brides with the best resources to host their dream event. We have created several packages with everything you need to make your day a success.

Fox Ridge Golf Club

Highway 20, Dike 319-989-2213

Accommodates 320 people; bookings one month in advance; business meeting space available; in-house catering available to fit all budget needs; wedding rental requires $250.00 deposit (nonrefundable/applied toward final bill) and signed contract to hold date. Please contact Ben Biersner at 319-989-2213 or ben@ golfoxridge.com to request more information.

Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center University of Northern Iowa campus,

Cedar Falls 319-273-3660 www.gbpac.com

Lobby hall accommodates up to 120 banquet style, 300 standing; book six months to a year in advance; $600, $300 deposit; on-site catering only by UNI catering; tables, chairs, linens provided; balcony, grand central staircase; decorating day before event; dance floor.

Grout Museum District & Snowden House 503 South St., Waterloo

Main building accommodates up to 200, $350-$750. Tables, chairs, set up and tear down included. Cash or open bar available. Full service kitchen. Dance floor. No on-site catering. Snowden House: Historic Victorian Italianate architectural style home. Accommodates up to 120. $50/ hour. Tables, chairs, set up, tear down included. Kitchen available. No on-site catering. (Due to historic nature of facility, no dancing is allowed).

Hartman Reserve Nature Center 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls

Recently renovated with picturesque, natural views; accommodates up to 134; booking up to 2 years in advance; date confirmation upon receipt of rental fee; pricing varies, 2-day wedding packages available; catering is allowed and/or kitchen is available; tables and chairs included; fireplace, (2) 72” TV’s with HDMI, WiFi, microphone, built-in surround-sound speakers; non-smoking; decks with scenic overview, outside amphitheater seats up to 100. Post event clean up required: $150.

Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo

777 Isle of Capri Blvd., Waterloo

Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo is an ideal location for your wedding, party, meeting or convention. Isle Waterloo features 5,000 feet of flexible meeting space and 1,600 square feet of pre-function space. This space is ideal for groups of 270 people sitting banquet style or a 400-person cocktail reception. Our professional planning and catering staff is ready to help you.

Janesville Riviera Roose Community Center 307 Maple St., Janesville

319-987-3512 or 319-231-7660

The center is a modern, fully accessible facility. Its small-town location on approximately 10 acres of land near the Cedar River provides an ideal setting for weddings and receptions, as well as reunions, anniversaries, retreats and business meetings. The center features a large hall with banquet seating for 350, a wood dance floor, commercial kitchen, bar and large outdoor patio. Parking is adjacent to the building. For more details, visit www.jvrrcc.com.

Lakeview Lodge, Hickory Hills Park 3338 Hickory Hills Road, La Porte City

Accommodates up to125; booking up to 2 years in advance; date confirmation upon receipt of rental fee; pricing varies, 2-day wedding packages available; catering is allowed and/or kitchen is available; tables & chairs included; beer, wine or champagne allowed – no hard liquor or keg beer; lakefront view; decorating early requires rental; non-smoking; outlets for DJ; cement floor; attached deck, air-conditioning/heated. Post event clean up required: $100.

LifeStyle Inn Cedar Falls 5826 University Ave., Cedar Falls

Enjoy the convenience of reception and hotel accommodations under one roof; new banquet room The Cedar seats 150 people, mezzanine and plaza seat up to 350, banquet hall seats up to 300; full service catering, $18.95 to $22.95 per plate; free honeymoon suite with whirlpool for bridal couple; special overnight rates for wedding guests; rehearsal dinner, gift opening, bridal shower available; tables, chairs, linens, skirting, security, bar, bartender provided; some decorations provided, decorating 8 a.m. day of event; dance floor, table for DJ. New Against the Grain Bar and Restaurant.

Majestic Moon Party & Event Center 1955 Locke Ave., Waterloo

319-234-2656, 319-239-5726

Majestic Moon Party & Event Center is all about the client experience, and it is locally owned and operated. We want to ensure you spend the entirety of your event making memories, not stressing about details. We provide the personal service required to ensure your event goes exactly as planned. Our team Lori and Kellie are available to assist with any difficulties you may encounter when planning and solutions for the different situations you may encounter. The Majestic Moon has catering services available, although not required to use. We can put together anything from plated meals, appetizers, buffets and taco bars to pasta bars, sandwiches and chips. Our food is reasonably priced and appealing to the taste buds. There are two levels available, or you may rent the whole building. We offer package deals for the whole building and multiple-day bookings. The interior is neutral and works well with different event themes and colors. Each level has a separate, accessible entrances. Great parking is available. Our facility is close to downtown shopping, dining and lodging for out-of-town guests. Lost Island Water Park and the future Lost Island Theme Park are nearby.

Oster Regent Theatre 103 Main St., Cedar Falls

Accommodates 80-100; book early; $200, $50 deposit; no on-site catering; can serve own alcohol but cannot sell to guests; kitchen with serving area, sink, refrigerator, microwave; tables, chairs provided for 80; linens rented for $3 each; beautiful view of the Cedar River; decorating day before depends on availability; hardwood dance floor.

Pepsi Pavilion National Cattle Congress grounds, Waterloo

319-232-5801

If you are looking for a comfortable, relaxed open-concept venue, then the National Cattle Congress Pavilion is just right for you. Seating for 800 people; services included complimentary set-up and tear-down, name on the marquee, serving the head table as well as keeping the food line full at all times, two NCC bartenders and free parking.

Prairie Links Golf & Event Center 19 Eagle Ridge Drive, Waverly

Indoor reception 380 capacity; outdoor venue, seating up to 500. Complimentary set-up and tear-down. Included in rental: tables, chairs, bistro tables, ballroom, ballroom patio, cafe room, cloth napkins, table skirting, linens, chair covers, dance floor and bartenders.

Rotary Reserve 5932 N. Union Road, Cedar Falls

319-433-7275

Accommodates up to 300; booking up to 2 years in advance; date confirmation upon receipt of rental fee; pricing varies, 2-day wedding packages available; catering is allowed and/or kitchen is available; tables & chairs included; beer, wine or champagne allowed – no hard liquor; uniformed security officer required if serving alcohol; non-smoking; remote location on banks of Cedar River, deck, gazebo, fireplace, PA system, concrete floor, air-conditioned/heated; changing rooms for both men and women available. Post event clean up required: $180.

Sunnyside Country Club 1600 Olympic Drive, Waterloo 319-234-1707 www.sunnysidecountryclub.com

Available to non-members and members for weddings; seating up to 300 with overflow; booking depends on availability; competitive pricing; on-site sit-down or buffet-style catering only, starting $21 per plate; set-up and tear-down of tables, chairs, linens provided; fully staffed bar; decorating early allowed when available; dance floor. For details, call (319) 234-1707 or email events@sunnysidecountryclub.com.

The Hidden Acre 1406 250th St. Waverly 319-559-2280

Looking for a venue for both your wedding and reception? Look no further than The Hidden Acre. Our spacious, 12,000 square foot facility and adjacent courtyard is unlike any other in Northeast Iowa. Our dedicated indoor and outdoor ceremony spaces are equally beautiful. When the nuptials end, your guests will begin the celebration without leaving the premises. Transparent pricing includes a fully-staffed bar, use of all A/V equipment, as well as exclusive use of the 2nd floor Bridal Suite, Groom’s Room and the Family Room. All set-up, tear down and cleaning is done by the staff, leaving you with the day to enjoy family and friends. Located off of Highway 218 just south of Waverly, we can accommodate 300 guests or more. Rental hours are from 9 a.m. to midnight. Visit us at thehiddenacre.com or on Facebook.

University of Northern Iowa

Commons-Slife Ballroom

& Georgian Lounge West 23rd Street, Cedar Falls

Ballroom seats up to 230; additional space available in the neighboring lounge overlooking the campanile that can be used for ceremonies, pre-reception cocktails, etc.; reservations accepted up to two years in advance; 100% of room rental paid in advance; on-site catering by UNI Catering; set-up and clean-up, tables, chairs, linens, bar service, sound system, dance floor, portable risers for band/DJ/head table all included; additional decorations available to rent.

University of Northern Iowa Maucker Union Old Central Ballroom 1015 Union Drive, Cedar Falls 319-273-5888

Ballroom accommodates 400+ banquet style with no need to remove any seating for your dance; deposit half of rental; set-up, clean-up, tables, chairs, linens, table skirting, head table staging and backdrop included; on-site catering provided by UNI Catering; bar service; AV equipment available; dance floor included; additional room decorations available to rent.

Wartburg College Saemann Student Center 100 Wartburg Blvd., Waverly 319-352-8286 www.wartburg.edu/conferences/

Groups of 20-200. Full-service banquet facility with customized menu and event planning. Great location for rehearsal dinner or wedding reception. Food and service provided by the college. Half of estimated total paid in advance; tables, chairs, linens provided; bar serves wine and beer. AV equipment available; dance floor needs to be rented and brought in.

Waterloo Center for the Arts, Boat House and Riverloop Facilities 225 Commercial St., 319 291-4490

Beautiful and affordable riverfront spaces that can accommodate up to 250 indoors and 5000 outdoors. Amenities available include set-up and clean-up; newly renovated restrooms; kitchen; catering; beverage service; round or square tables; chairs; linens; ice table; pipe and drape; piano; sound system; stage; tents; dance floor.

Waterloo Elks Lodge 407 E. Park Ave., Waterloo 319-234-7568 sherri@waterlooelks.com

Accommodates up to 375; on-site catering only, $15 to $25 per person plus tax and gratuity; tables, chairs included; fee for bartender, linens; decorating day before depends on availability; luxurious atmosphere, stage for bands or DJ, dance floor; plenty of on-site parking.

Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St NW., Waverly 319-483-9287 or wavp.events@gmail.com

Open to public. Patriots Hall accommodates up to 300 guests. A dance floor can be customized to the size you prefer, up to 30’x30’. Choose own caterer; WAVP will provide the bar. Linens available to rent; tables, chairs provided. If event doesn’t need entire hall, a temporary wall can divide the hall into two rooms, Patriots Hall West and Patriots Hall East. Call for pricing information.

Waverly Golf and Country Club 705 Eighth St. SW, Waverly

Open to public for rental; accommodates 275; $600, $100 deposit; on-site sit-down or buffet-style catering only; one-meat buffet $12.95, two-meat $14.95, three-meat $16.95 per person, call for sit-down meal prices; can bring in wedding cake; tables, chairs, bartender, waitresses, linens $1 per person; decorating night before depends on availability; dance floor.

