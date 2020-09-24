Reception hall directory pages 1 and 2

Please note: Due to restrictions following the COVID-19 pandemic, most venues have enacted limited space accommodations to meet social distancing protocols.
American Legion Post
138, 728 Commercial St., Waterloo
319-234-8511
Open to public, accommodates 100-150; book early; $250 per floor, $50 deposit; kitchen, bartender costs extra; no on-site catering; tables, chairs included, linens not; decorating one to two hours before; dance floor.
Beaver Hills Country Club 8230 Beaver Hills Dr., Cedar Falls
319-266-1975
Open to public, booking upon availability; accommodates up to 250; $500 for room; set up, clean up included; on-site buffet or sit-down style catering, about $15 per person; tables, chairs, linens provided; bar; decorating early depends on availability; dance floor.
Brown Derby Ballroom 618 Sycamore St., Waterloo 319-240-0308
The newly remodeled and restored Brown Derby in Waterloo was originally the first Elks Club. We have great parking and can serve 215 people in a sit-down dinner. We can serve more if it is just a reception with appetizers. We have a full bar. We are also handicapped accessible. To review and reserve, please contact Chuck at (319) 240-0308.
Black’s Sky Room/Tea Room 501 Sycamore St., No. 710 Waterloo
Contact Vern Nelson 319-233-5109
Built in 1929 atop the eighth floor of the Black’s building, the Sky Room has been beautifully restored. Events from 10 to 360 people; choice of 8 pre-approved caterers or your choice to be approved; open bar, paid bar or combination with bartender(s); tables, chairs, stage risers & podium available; parking connected by Sky Walk.
Cedar Falls Community Center 528 Main St., Cedar Falls 319-277-1900
Available for evening and weekend rentals for special events such as weddings and receptions, anniversaries and other special events. Chairs and tables provided, capacity 200. No on-site food prep allowed, but small kitchen to assist with catered food. Dance floor. Nonsmoking with ample nearby parking. Additional deposit and charge for wine and beer. Available to rent up to one year in advance; call 268-5541 for more information and booking.
Cedar Falls Womans Club 304 Clay St., Cedar Falls 319-266-1431
Manager: Angie Andrews
This stately home overlooks Overman Park in the heart of the historic area of Cedar Falls. It has been and is a meeting place for many groups and a gathering place for private parties & small weddings. Consider this beautiful Cedar Falls landmark for your next event.
Cedar Valley Arboretum
& Botanic Gardens 1927 E. Orange Road, Waterloo
319-226-4966
40 acres, all outdoors and surrounded by natural beauty. Located east of Hawkeye Community College and conveniently off Hwy. 20. Gardens can accommodate up to 250 people max. Saturday weddings include a one-hour rehearsal the night before your wedding, and 8 hours of rental time from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the day of your wedding. Additional rental time and benefits can be added for an extra fee. All rental activity must be completed before 9 p.m. Wedding rentals available 7 days a week; prices vary. For more information, call our office or email us at office@cedarvalleyarboretum.org.
Center Inn Banquet Facilities 209 Main St., Readlyn
319-279-3839
Dining room accommodates up to 75, ballroom accommodates up to 400; banquet room rental Sunday-Thursday, $150, Friday and Saturday, $300; dining room rental Monday-Sunday, $75; basement rental $50; deposit and credit billing $100, required to confirm all bookings, non-refundable; postevent clean up, $100.
The Centre Hall 1211 4th St., SW, Waverly 319-352-1386
Seating for up to 700 guests. Wedding package includes: day prior to event, day of event, half day after event, seating for 250 guests including tables and chairs, kitchen area and serving tables. Accommodates the wedding, reception, dinner, and dance without moving or tearing down tables and chairs.
Diamond Event Center at
Jorgensen Plaza 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls
(319) 859-9373 or
The Cedar Valley’s newest event center hosts memorable celebrations including weddings, receptions, anniversaries, retirement parties, awards dinners, gala fundraisers, business luncheons and corporate meetings. All this and more can be accommodated in a flexible space that seats up to 400 at tables. Amenities include fully customized menus and bar options, specialty linens, coat check, valet parking, setup and cleanup, and state-of-the-art audio/visual. Diamond Event Center is located off Prairie Parkway in south Cedar Falls.
Electric Park Ballroom 310 W. Conger St., Waterloo 319-232-5801
The Electric Park Ballroom at National Cattle Congress is a historic venue that can accommodate 1,000 people. It is an ideal location for wedding parties, banquets or conventions. We offer multiple amenities such as free parking, two full service bars, complimentary set up and tear down, name on the marquee. Our iconic ballroom features a 81’ x 63’ built in wooden dance floor with a built in stage and lights. We look forward to working with you.
Fox Ridge Golf Club Highway 20, Dike 319-989-2213
Accommodates 320 people; bookings one month in advance; business meeting space available; in-house catering available to fit all budget needs; wedding rental requires $250.00 deposit (nonrefundable/applied toward final bill) and signed contract to hold date. Please contact Ben Biersner at 319-989-2213 or ben@ golfoxridge.com to request more information.
Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center University of Northern Iowa campus Cedar Falls 319-273-3660 www.gbpac.com
Lobby hall accommodates up to 120 banquet style, 300 standing; book six months to a year in advance; $600, $300 deposit; on-site catering only by UNI catering; tables, chairs, linens provided; balcony, grand central staircase; decorating day before event; dance floor.
Grout Museum District
& Snowden House 503 South St., Waterloo 319-234-6357
Main building accommodates up to 200, $350-$750. Tables, chairs, set up and tear down included. Cash or open bar available. Full service kitchen. Dance floor. No on-site catering. Snowden House: Historic Victorian Italianate architectural style home. Accommodates up to 120. $50/ hr. Tables, chairs, set up, tear down included. Kitchen available. No on-site catering. (Due to historic nature of facility, no dancing is allowed).
Hartman Reserve Nature Center 657 Reserve Dr., Cedar Falls 319-277-2187
Accommodates up to 100; booking at least six months in advance; $400-8 hours on Saturday or $475 Fri. night/Saturday add $100 if serving alcohol; full kitchen, tables, chairs included; non-smoking; decks with scenic overview, bridge, outside amphitheater seats up to 100, fireplace.
Henderson Event Center 2320 Iowa Ave., Independence
319-334-6464
Our 12,000-square-foot event venue comfortably accommodates up to 500 guests, all of whom are sure to be impressed with the elegance of our facilities and the level of our service. Conveniently located off of U.S. Highway 20, and within close proximity to Waterloo, Cedar Falls and lodging, our event venue in Independence, Iowa is perfect for: Weddings, School dances, Corporate functions, Holiday parties and Retirement parties.
Hickory Hills Park 3338 Hickory Hills Road, La Porte City
(319) 266-6813
www.co.black-hawkia.s/depts/conservation Accommodates 125; book up to two years in advance; pricing varies, two-day wedding packages available; $100 deposit, more if bringing in beer keg; no on-site catering; restrooms, kitchen facilities(pots/pans not provided); tables, chairs for 125 are provided, additional seating allowed; beer, wine coolers allowed; lakefront view; decorating early requires rental; outlets for DJ; cement floor; attached deck, air-conditioning.
Hilton Garden Inn 7213 Nordic Drive, Cedar Falls (319) 266-6611 www.HiltonGardenInnCedarFalls.com
An inviting wedding location with a 5,117-square-feet ballroom seating up to 340 guests comfortably in banquet style and a 1,450-square-feet pre-function area ideal for a social hour. Our full-service hotel features 113 beautiful appointed guest rooms and suites all with two queens or one king bed. Guests can enjoy indoor saltwater pool and whirlpool, fitness room, exterior patios with fire pits and dine in the Garden Grille & Bar serving breakfast and dinner. Wedding room blocks available. Call our talented and experienced Sales & Catering team to help customize your special day,(319) 266-6611.
Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo 777 Isle of Capri Blvd., Waterloo www.islewaterloo.com/meetings/weddings
Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo is an ideal location for your wedding, party, meeting or convention. Isle Waterloo features 5,000 feet of flexible meeting space and 1,600 square feet of pre-function space. This space is ideal for groups of 270 people sitting banquet style or a 400-person cocktail reception. Our professional planning and catering staff is ready to help you.
Janesville Riviera Roose
Community Center 307 Maple St., Janesville
(319) 987-3512 or (319) 231-7660
The center is a modern, fully accessible facility. Its small-town location on approximately 10 acres of land near the Cedar River provides an ideal setting for weddings and receptions, as well as reunions, anniversaries, retreats and business meetings. The center features a large hall with banquet seating for 350, a wood dance floor, commercial kitchen, bar and large outdoor patio. Parking is adjacent to the building. For more details, visit www.jvrrcc.com.
LifeStyle Inn Cedar Falls 5826 University Ave., Cedar Falls
319-277-2230, ext. 7322 www.lifestylecf.com
Enjoy the convenience of reception and hotel accommodations under one roof; new banquet room The Cedar seats 150 people, mezzanine and plaza seat up to 350, banquet hall seats up to 300; full service catering, $18.95 to $22.95 per plate; free honeymoon suite with whirlpool for bridal couple; special overnight rates for wedding guests; rehearsal dinner, gift opening, bridal shower available; tables, chairs, linens, skirting, security, bar, bartender provided; some decorations provided, decorating 8 a.m. day of event; dance floor, table for DJ. New Against the Grain Bar and Restaurant.
Oster Regent Theatre 103 Main St., Cedar Falls
(319) 277-5283 www.osterregent.org
Accommodates 80-100; book early; $200, $50 deposit; no on-site catering; can serve own alcohol but cannot sell to guests; kitchen with serving area, sink, refrigerator, microwave; tables, chairs provided for 80; linens rented for $3 each; beautiful view of the Cedar River; decorating day before depends on availability; hardwood dance floor.
Pepsi Pavilion, National Cattle
Congress grounds, Waterloo (319) 232-5801 or
If you are looking for a comfortable, relaxed open-concept venue, then the National Cattle Congress Pavilion is just right for you. Seating for 800 people; services included complimentary set-up and tear-down, name on the marquee, serving the head table as well as keeping the food line full at all times, two NCC bartenders and free parking.
Prairie Links Golf & Event Center 19 Eagle Ridge Drive, Waverly
(319)242-7675 ext. 3-Stephanie Hahn
Indoor reception 380 capacity; outdoor venue, seating up to 500. Complimentary set-up and tear-down. Included in rental: tables, chairs, bistro tables, ballroom, ballroom patio, cafe room, cloth napkins, table skirting, linens, chair covers, dance floor and bartenders.
Rotary Reserve 5932 N. Union Road, Cedar Falls (319) 266-6813 www.co.black-hawk.ia.us/depts/conservation
Accommodates 300; book up to two years in advance; $650 for all day Saturday; package deals include $800 for both Friday and Saturday nights, $925 for all day Friday and Saturday, $650 for Thursday night and all day Friday; weekday times range from $195 to $275, $100 increase on holidays; $200 deposit two weeks prior to event; no on-site catering; kitchen, restrooms; tables, chairs provided for 300 guests; linens, cooking utensils not provided; beer, wine, champagne only; uniformed security officer required if serving alcohol; non-smoking; remote location on banks of Cedar River, deck, gazebo, fireplace, PA system, concrete floor, air-conditioned/heated; changing rooms for both men and women available.
Sunnyside Country Club 1600 Olympic Dr., Waterloo (319)234-1707 www.sunnysidecountryclub.com
Available to non-members and members for weddings; seating up to 300 with overflow; booking depends on availability; competitive pricing; on-site sit-down or buffet-style catering only, starting $21 per plate; set-up and tear-down of tables, chairs, linens provided; fully staffed bar; decorating early allowed when available; dance floor. For details, call (319) 234-1707 or email events@sunnysidecountryclub.com.
University of Northern Iowa
Commons-Slife Ballroom
& Georgian Lounge West 23rd Street, Cedar Falls
(319) 273-2333 catering.uni.edu
Ballroom seats up to 230; additional space available in the neighboring lounge overlooking the campanile that can be used for ceremonies, pre-reception cocktails, etc.; reservations accepted up to two years in advance; 100% of room rental paid in advance; set-up and clean-up included; on-site catering by UNI Catering; bar service; tables, chairs, linens provided; sound system in ballroom; portable risers for band, DJ, head table; dance floor; additional decorations available to rent.
University of Northern Iowa Maucker Union Old Central Ballroom
1227 W. 27th Street, Cedar Falls
studentlife.uni.edu/weddings catering.uni.edu (319) 273-5888
Ballroom accommodates 400+ banquet style with no need to remove any seating for your dance; reservations accepted up to two years in advance; deposit half of rental; set-up, clean-up, linens, table skirting, tables, chairs and staging included; on-site catering by UNI Catering; bar service; sound system and drop-down projectors available in ballroom; dance floor included; additional decorations available to rent.
Wartburg College Saemann Student Center,
100 Wartburg Blvd., Waverly
(319) 352-8286
Groups of 20-200. Full-service banquet facility with customized menu and event planning. Great location for rehearsal dinner or wedding reception. Food and service provided by the college. Half of estimated total paid in advance; tables, chairs, linens provided; bar serves wine and beer. AV equipment available; dance floor needs to be rented and brought in.
Waterloo Center for the Arts, Boat House and Riverloop Facilities 225 Commercial St., Waterloo
(319) 291-4490
Beautiful and affordable riverfront spaces that can accommodate up to 250 indoors and 5000 outdoors. Amenities available include set-up and clean-up; newly renovated restrooms; kitchen; catering; beverage service; round or square tables; chairs; linens; ice table; pipe and drape; piano; sound system; stage; tents; dance floor.
Waterloo Elks Lodge 407 E. Park Ave., Waterloo
(319) 234-7568 sherri@waterlooelks.com
Accommodates up to 375; on-site catering only, $15 to $25 per person plus tax and gratuity; tables, chairs included; fee for bartender, linens; decorating day before depends on availability; luxurious atmosphere, stage for bands or DJ, dance floor; plenty of on-site parking.
Waverly Area Veterans Post 1300 Fourth St NW., Waverly
(319) 483-9287 or wavp.events@gmail.com
Open to public. Patriots Hall accommodates up to 300 guests. A dance floor can be customized to the size you prefer, up to 30’x30’. Choose own caterer; WAVP will provide the bar. Linens available to rent; tables, chairs provided. Cost is $1,100 for entire Patriots Hall, full rental required within 2 weeks of booking to secure date. If event doesn’t need entire hall, a temporary wall can divide the hall into two rooms. Patriots Hall West is $400 (up to 100 guests); Patriots Hall East is $500 (up to 200 guests). Friday decorating available for additional $250; entire day to decorate.
Waverly Golf and Country Club 705 Eighth St. SW, Waverly
(319) 352-3855 www.waverlycc.com
Open to public for rental; accommodates 275; $600, $100 deposit; on-site sit-down or buffet-style catering only; one-meat buffet $12.95, two-meat $14.95, three-meat $16.95 per person, call for sit-down meal prices; can bring in wedding cake; tables, chairs, bartender, waitresses, linens $1 per person; decorating night before depends on availability; dance floor.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!