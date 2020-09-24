Reception hall directory pages 1 and 2

This stately home overlooks Overman Park in the heart of the historic area of Cedar Falls. It has been and is a meeting place for many groups and a gathering place for private parties & small weddings. Consider this beautiful Cedar Falls landmark for your next event.

40 acres, all outdoors and surrounded by natural beauty. Located east of Hawkeye Community College and conveniently off Hwy. 20. Gardens can accommodate up to 250 people max. Saturday weddings include a one-hour rehearsal the night before your wedding, and 8 hours of rental time from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the day of your wedding. Additional rental time and benefits can be added for an extra fee. All rental activity must be completed before 9 p.m. Wedding rentals available 7 days a week; prices vary. For more information, call our office or email us at office@cedarvalleyarboretum.org.