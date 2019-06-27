Couples are placing increased emphasis on creating a unique and unforgettable wedding experience for friends, family and wedding party members.
“Nearly 60 percent are marrying someone with a different background, blending their interests, cultures and unique love for one another, and infusing them into a completely custom, personalized experience. However, couples still find it very challenging to accurately budget for their weddings,” said Lauren Goodson, director of Insights at WeddingWire.
The 2019 Newlywed Report from WeddingWire Inc., is the largest report of its kind. The report analyzes behaviors of over 18,000 respondents and provides thorough insight into how real, modern-day couples are planning their weddings, finding their vendor teams, and celebrating their love with each other and their guests.
1. Getting older
The average age of couples getting married increases each year (now, 33) as they prioritize education, career and travel.
Couples are becoming more diverse and are paying homage to this blending of backgrounds. Nearly 1-in-5 couples incorporate cultural traditions relating to their race or religion into their wedding ceremonies. Couples are also carrying their cultures to the wedding reception as well. Popular ways for couples to incorporate their backgrounds include serving local cuisine (like ramen, waffles or croquembouche), or incorporating cultural music and dancing (like bagpipes, a Celtic band or Bollywood hits).
2. M
arry me
With the rise of sharing life updates on social media (64 percent share their engagement on social media within a few hours), present-day proposals have evolved in a big way and often turn into celebrations involving friends and family (26 percent). For this reason, vendors are also often included in the special moment, with photographers used in 1-in-5 proposals to capture the moment. Additionally, couples may look into venues and caterers to host intimate celebrations or post-proposal parties, and even include music to elevate the special occasion.
3. Planning ahead
Millennials, who make up the largest percentage of today’s marrying couples, are now planning for their weddings earlier than ever before. They are 15 percent more likely than Gen X couples to wedding plan prior to an engagement. In fact, 2-in-3 millennial respondents reported taking at least one wedding planning step before getting engaged, including looking at wedding dresses online (35 percent), creating wedding inspiration boards on Pinterest (30 percent), and researching venues (25 percent).
Millennials — known for coveting instant gratification — plan with a digital mind-set, wanting immediate and on-the-go access to tools, vendor options and inspiration for efficient planning.
4. Full-day festivities
Couples are now hosting full-day affairs for those who stand beside them during nuptials. Much like entertaining their guests, couples are placing an increased emphasis on creating a fun experience for their wedding party. Most couples (65 percent) get ready with their wedding party, and many even provide wedding party members with matching robes or other fun outfits to get ready in. Additionally, nearly 30 percent of couples organize a pre-wedding activity with their wedding party members, like golf, spa treatments or a fun pre-wedding pool party.
5. Hiring pros
On average, couples hire 14 wedding vendors to help pull off their special day. Now more than ever, couples strive to create a one-of-a-kind guest experience and are hiring vendors to create personalized experiences like interactive food stations (18 percent); photo booths (25 percent); fun and personalized favors (69 percent); and even unique entertainment (15 percent) like a wine tasting, a fortune-teller or palm reader, or casino tables.
While booking 14 wedding vendors may seem overwhelming, couples rely heavily on reviews and photos to ensure they have the perfect team to bring their wedding vision to life. In fact, nearly 80 percent of couples consider reviews “very important” in deciding whether or not to hire a vendor.
6 New-Age nuptials
Ceremonies have continued to become less formal, with most lasting 30 minutes or less (70 percent). Additionally, couples are steering clear of traditional wedding vows with nearly half of couples writing their own. This is yet another way for couples to personalize their special day, a trend WeddingWire continually notes is on the rise.
7. Unrealistic
As the cost of weddings increases year-over-year, couples continue to underestimate the cost of their big days. On average, couples spend 45 percent more on their weddings than initially expected. One-in-three couples acknowledge their initial budget is not necessarily realistic, and after conducting further vendor research, 60 percent of couples go on to create a more detailed budget as they become further educated on costs.
Today’s average couple is now paying for 45 percent of their wedding. In order to do so, couples are most likely to dip into their savings (42 percent), find new ways to make some extra cash (30 percent), and even incur credit card debt (20 percent).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.