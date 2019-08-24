Good bones.
That’s what these homeowners saw the first time they walked through the house. “We knew it had potential, but we just wanted to take it up a little. Our goal was to add more living space for our family, spaces to entertain and to make it both more functional and intimate, more welcoming,” she says.
They enlisted Schuerman Homes to build an addition — a sunroom with a full basement below — as well as a new mudroom, a Trex deck and pergola system, reconfigured and expanded garages and improvements throughout the house.
Each area of the house has its own vibe, but old and new flow together seamlessly.
Graceful nine-foot-tall mahogany front doors with waterfall glass inserts open into the foyer, lighted by a dramatic Currey & Co. chandelier overhead. The ceiling rises to 18 feet in the foyer and great room, where a soft gray sectional invites conversation near the fireplace. Soaring windows provide enticing views of the landscaped backyard where the owners have planted about 30 young deciduous and evergreen trees. New maple railings and columns create an overlook from the second floor into the great room.
Shades of gray compose the color palette throughout the home, including “Mindful Gray,” “Repose Gray” and “Gray Matters,” all from Sherwin Williams.
In the open kitchen, cabinets were freshly painted and a new subway tile backsplash added. “I like the clean look, no clutter on the counters – that’s hidden behind cabinets,” the homeowner says.
Kids can stash their gear and charge electronics in the new mudroom with its custom cabinetry, Cambria quartz countertops and handy quartz bench for seating.
A butler’s pantry offers extensive storage and counter space topped in granite. It also serves as the pass-through to the sunroom addition. With a vaulted tongue-and-groove ceiling and layered palette of fabrics and textures, the sunroom is cozy, welcoming and bathed in natural light. Central air and radiant heated floors make it a comfortable gathering spot year-round.
“The natural light is amazing. It’s my favorite room in the house. I sit here and drink my coffee and watch the deer in the yard. You can see how the light moves throughout the day and as the seasons change. There’s a timeless element, and it’s wonderful family space,” she says.
Just steps away, the new deck and pergola are easily accessible through patio doors.
New maple cabinetry, renovated fireplace and bar area provide additional space for entertaining and family movie nights in the basement.
With such a positive experience on this project, the owners are preparing to build their dream home. This property is now listed for sale with Deanna Wheeler, broker/owner of RE/MAX Home Group in Cedar Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.