Honor Flight logo

The Midwest Grease Kings will host the second annual "Real Steel Resurgent" car show and swap meet Saturday at the National Cattle Congress grounds.

The swap meet starts at 9 a.m., with gates open at 11 a.m. for the car show. Burn-out box is at 1 p.m.

Admission will be $5 for adults, or free for those younger than 12, as well as veterans. Proceeds will go to the Cedar Valley Honor Flight.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments