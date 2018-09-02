DON HANSEN
WATERLOO -- A few years ago, my wife and I bought a used SUV in a small town nearby. It had about half the usual mileage. We liked it as it was taller than most cars and we thought it safer.
All well and good until I noticed that newer cars had their front and rear lights on night and day. Ours did not. Our lack of such lighting reveled that we drove an older car!
Ponder, ponder! Then I noticed that our SUV had lower “fog” lights. After reading the manual I discovered that I could turn on the low headlight beams, flip a little switch on the light lever and, hooray, the fog lights, rear red lights and the amber “parking” lights stayed on as long as the ignition switch was on. When the ignition key is turned off, all lights will shut off in a few minutes!
