Race starts at 8 a.m.

Registration begins at 6:30 a.m.

Where: 250 Ansborough Ave Waterloo, IA 50701 (Cattle Congress)

The 5th Annual 5K Run/Walk from the Sunrise Zoo at the National Cattle Congress out to the Waterloo Boat House through Exchange Park and back to the Sunrise Zoo.

