Quavon Matthews
- Wide receiver
- 5-11, 170, freshman
- Largo, Fla. (Largo HS)
Missed entire junior season due to injury . . . team captain as a senior . . . had 22 receptions for 449 yards and two touchdowns as a senior . . . had nine receptions for 164 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore, along with two punt return touchdowns.
