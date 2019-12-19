Iowa Hawkeyes logo

Quavon Matthews

  • Wide receiver
  • 5-11, 170, freshman
  • Largo, Fla. (Largo HS)

Missed entire junior season due to injury . . . team captain as a senior . . . had 22 receptions for 449 yards and two touchdowns as a senior . . . had nine receptions for 164 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore, along with two punt return touchdowns.

