PATRICK KOCH
CEDAR FALLS -- Since some of the people of this one-respected country sold their souls for hate, greed, disrespect and rule of law, I ask what happened to the fiscal conservative? The party of law and order? The family values of love and respect for all God's people?
I had a conversation with a Christian/evangelical Republican person about the separation of children from their parents at the border. This person could not sit and hold a civil conversation because of that individual's non-negotiable view that it was the law, period. Then this person got up and called me a "bleeding heart liberal" and stormed off. Wow. So we've come to this in America where We the People can't talk civilly our thoughts and reasons. Sad.
So what political party brought this extreme hate, disrespect of the rule of law, abuse of power by a sitting president with all the executive orders? Remember how the right raged about Obama using executive order and golfing too much? Well, this guy is three times worse. The Republican tea party started this carnage and the Republicans own this mess they created out of pure hate.
