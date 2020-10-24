Purdue's Bell takes toll on Iowa in Big Ten opener

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Alone in the end zone, David Bell left a lasting impression on the Iowa football team Saturday.
The Purdue receiver torched the Hawkeyes for a second straight year, this time making his career-best third touchdown reception the difference in the Boilermakers’ come-from-behind 24-20 victory at Ross-Ade Stadium in the season opener for both teams.
Bell finished Iowa off by wrapping his arms around a 6-yard touchdown pass from Aidan O’Connell with 2 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the game to complete a 12-play drive that began with the Hawkeyes’ second turnover of the day.
“We knew what he could do. We’ve seen it before,’’ Iowa defensive back Matt Hankins said, referencing Bell’s career-high 197 receiving yards against the Hawkeyes a year ago.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said a miscommunication left Bell in a position to add to his collection of touchdowns Saturday, part of a 13-catch, 121-yard receiving day for the sophomore.
“We didn’t have the right match-up coverage-wise, they ended up with a mismatch and Bell did what he does,’’ Ferentz said. “He’s an outstanding player, one of the best I’ve faced in my 21-plus years.’’
Purdue, which had trailed 20-14 before J.D. Dellinger connected on a 29-yard field goal with 8:20 remaining, earned its final opportunity when Cam Allen recovered Mekhi Sargent fumble at the Boilermakers’ 28-yard line with 6:00 left on the clock.
O’Connell, who completed 31-of-50 passes for 282 yards, blended the pass with a 129-yard rushing effort from Zander Horvath to successfully move the Boilermakers downfield during the final two quarters.
“The way they ran the ball, especially in the second half, it opened up their offense a bit,’’ Hankins said. “We’ve got a lot to work on. It shouldn’t have come down to that.’’
Turnovers and penalties complicated things for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa fumbled the ball away once in each half, but 10 penalties totaling 100 yards impacted the Hawkeyes on both sides of the ball.
“We’ve got a lot to clean up. It was a game we could have had, but we didn’t play a clean enough game to get it,’’ said Tyler Goodson, who complemented his team-high 77 rushing yards with five catches for 59 yards.
Goodson put the ball on the turf in the first half, but the Boilermakers were unable to capitalize as they did down the stretch to spoil the starting debut of Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras.
The sophomore connected with eight different receivers, completing 22-of-39 passes for 265 yards.
“We didn’t do enough to win,’’ Petras said. “We will watch the tape, clean some things up and get ready to go get the next one.’’
Petras found a rhythm in the second quarter as Iowa erased the 7-0 lead Purdue held after one quarter.
He connected on 12 of his final 13 throws of a half Keith Duncan ended with a 27-yard field goal to send the Hawkeyes into the locker room with a 17-14 lead at the break.
“There were some nerves early, but we settled down, had a good flow and put some points up,’’ Petras said.
Following a 2-for-8 start, Petras’ spark started when Goodson pulled down a pass for a 40-yard gain with just over five minutes remaining in the opening quarter.
He connected with six different receivers while throwing for 174 of Iowa’s 282 first-half yards, but it was a 1-yard quarterback sneak that allowed the Hawkeyes to tie the game at 7-7 with 10:21 to play in the opening half.
The score was set up a three-yard gain on a direct snap to Goodson, one of several wrinkles Iowa deployed in its season opener.
A 15-yard reverse by Ihmir Smith-Marsette gave the Hawkeyes a first-and-goal on their next possession, an 11-play, 73-yard drive that ended with a six-yard touchdown run by Sargent which gave Iowa a 14-7 advantage.
Bell kept the Boilermakers in it, recording nine of his 13 receptions and covering 85 yards while scoring both of Purdue’s first-half touchdowns.
A 7-of-8 start from O’Connell allowed Purdue to open a 7-0 just past the midpoint of the opening quarter.
Unveiled at game time as the winner of a three-way battle for the starting quarterback’s role, O’Connell delivered a low strike that Bell wrapped his arms around to give Purdue an early edge.
Bell’s second touchdown reception came on an 11-yard pass from O’Connell with 1:40 to go in the half, temporarily tying the score at 14-14.
Purdue 24, Iowa 20
Iowa 0 17 0 3 — 20
Purdue 7 7 0 10 — 24
First Quarter
PUR—Bell 9 pass from O’Connell (J.Dellinger kick), 7:07.
Second Quarter
IOW—Petras 1 run (Duncan kick), 10:21.
IOW—Sargent 1 run (Duncan kick), 4:42.
PUR—Bell 11 pass from O’Connell (J.Dellinger kick), 1:40.
IOW—FG Duncan 27, :00.
Fourth Quarter
IOW—FG Duncan 33, 13:12.
PUR—FG J.Dellinger 29, 8:20.
PUR—Bell 6 pass from O’Connell (J.Dellinger kick), 2:15.
IOWA PUR
First downs 19 24
Rushes-yards 36-195 27-104
Passing 260 282
Comp-Att-Int 22-39-0 31-50-2
Return Yards 102 33
Punts-Avg. 6-44.2 6-47.5
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 10-95 3-21
Time of Possession 29:49 30:11
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Iowa, Goodson 16-77, Sargent 11-71, Kelly-Martin 4-29, Smith-Marsette 2-18, Petras 3-0. Purdue, Horvath 21-129, Wright 1-(minus 2), (Team) 3-(minus 4), O’Connell 2-(minus 19).
PASSING — Iowa, Petras 22-39-0-260. Purdue, O’Connell 31-50-2-282.
RECEIVING — Iowa, LaPorta 5-71, Goodson 5-59, Ragaini 4-61, B.Smith 3-34, Tracy 2-19, Pottebaum 1-12, Beyer 1-3, Kelly-Martin 1-1. Purdue, Bell 13-121, Wright 7-85, Durham 4-41, A.Anderson 2-9, Sparks 2-6, Horvath 2-5, Carr 1-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Tackles (solo-assist-total)
IOWA — Koerner 9-4-13, Niemann 8-0-8, Moss 6-1-7, Nixon 4-3-7, Wade 4-1-5, Belton 2-2-4, Hankins 4-0-4, Brents 1-3-4, Golston 2-1-3, Heflin 0-2-2, Shannon 0-2-2, Jacobs 0-1-1, Roberts 1-0-1, Byrd 0-1-1, Anderson 0-1-1, Linderbaum 1-0-1, Waggoner 0-1-1, VaValkenburg 0-1-1.
PURDUE — Alexander 6-4-10, Trice 7-0-7, Mackey 5-1-6, Mitchell 5-1-6, Allen 4-1-5, Thieneman 4-1-5, Barnes 5-0-5, Karlaftis 2-1-3, Grahm 3-0-3, Kane 1-1-2, Douglas 2-0-2, Fakasiieiki 2-0-2, Howard 1-0-1, McKenna 1-0-1, Neal 1-0-1, D. Johnson 1-0-1, Armour 0-1-1, Long 1-0-1, L. Johnson 0-1-1.
Tackles for loss
IOWA — Koerner 1-1, Wade 2.5-9, Shannon 0.5-5.
PURDUE — Mitchell 1-1, Karlaftis 1-9.
Sacks
IOWA — Nixon 0.5-5, Wade 1-9, Shannon 0.5-5.
PURDUE — Karlaftis 1-9.
