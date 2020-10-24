Purdue's Bell takes toll on Iowa in Big Ten opener

O’Connell, who completed 31-of-50 passes for 282 yards, blended the pass with a 129-yard rushing effort from Zander Horvath to successfully move the Boilermakers downfield during the final two quarters.

“The way they ran the ball, especially in the second half, it opened up their offense a bit,’’ Hankins said. “We’ve got a lot to work on. It shouldn’t have come down to that.’’

Turnovers and penalties complicated things for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa fumbled the ball away once in each half, but 10 penalties totaling 100 yards impacted the Hawkeyes on both sides of the ball.

“We’ve got a lot to clean up. It was a game we could have had, but we didn’t play a clean enough game to get it,’’ said Tyler Goodson, who complemented his team-high 77 rushing yards with five catches for 59 yards.

Goodson put the ball on the turf in the first half, but the Boilermakers were unable to capitalize as they did down the stretch to spoil the starting debut of Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras.

The sophomore connected with eight different receivers, completing 22-of-39 passes for 265 yards.