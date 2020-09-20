Pumpkin patches

Heartland Farms, 5111 Osage Road, mile north of Elk Run Heights

Watch for the pumpkin cannon – the Punkinator – to be dialed in this fall. Pie-sized pumpkins are blasted against an old bus to shouts of delight from onlookers.

There are hayrides, a Haunted Cornfield, the Scarecrow’s Haunted Barn, the Korn Box, Punkin Playland and Treehouse Tube Slide, as well. And lest we forget, lots of pumpkins in all shapes, sizes and colors. You’ll find pumpkins for carving Jack o’ Lanterns, or for transforming with paint and other no-carve methods. Pie pumpkins also will be available.

Kiefer Farms, 4881 Texas St., Waterloo

Plenty of pumpkins and Halloween fun can be found at this favorite local pumpkin patch. For chills and thrills, there’s a haunted house and haunted walk, and a hayride, along with other harvest activities. Plus, the farm offers a large variety of pumpkins, gourds, squash and other favorite fall produce.

Harvestville Farm, 1977 Highway 2, Donnellson