Cedar Valley residents have always had the fortitude to weather any storms from blizzards to tornadoes. For many decades, flooding was an major issue. As spring snows melted upstream and flowed downstream into the Cedar Valley, along with periodic heavy rains, waves of water surged into communities, swallowing streets and submerging neighborhoods and businesses. Residents were sandbagging on nearly an annual basis.
In 1961, a record flood overtopped bridge decks in downtown Waterloo. In the aftermath, plans began taking shape for a massive flood control system.
The community had a man-made disaster, as well, when long-simmering racial and economic tensions lead to the 1968 riot.
With determination and grit, the Cedar Valley came together to face and surmount their struggles.
