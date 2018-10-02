WATERLOO — A lightning strike from a morning storm damaged a Waterloo home Monday.
Lightning struck a tree around 7 a.m., and the bolt ricocheted into the side of a home at 512 Rhey St., according to Battalion Chief Michael Moore with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
“That lightning bolt hit just under the soffit on the side of the house and followed an electrical wire in the wall,” Moore said.
Firefighters found smoke in the attic and traced it to a fire in an upstairs wall that was extinguished before the flames could spread, Moore said.
No injuries were reported.
Man arrested for gun, drugs
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man was arrested over the weekend after police allegedly found him with a firearm and several different drugs.
According to police, officers were called about a possible intoxicated person in an alley behind the 700 block of Riehl Street around 11 p.m. Saturday.
Officers responding to the call found Jesus David Jimenez with a loaded .45 caliber Ruger handgun in his waistband, and the weapon had a scratched-off serial number. Jimenez told officers he had obtained the gun as payment for a tattoo, and he planned to sell or trade it, court records state.
Police also found a small bag of methamphetamine, two needles, digital scales, marijuana, cocaine and two ecstasy pills.
Authorities allege Jimenez is prohibited from handling firearms because of a 2017 conviction in California for assault with a firearm.
Jimenez, 33, of 1905 Mulberry St., was arrested for carrying weapons, felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in stolen weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of meth and possession of ecstasy.
Traer man to face charges in chase
HUDSON — A Traer man who allegedly fled from the wreckage of a 100 mph chase near Hudson before he was found hiding in a garden has been returned to Black Hawk County to face charges in the pursuit.
Allan Charles Lofquist, 36, was booked at the Black Hawk County Jail in Waterloo on Monday on charges of felony eluding. His bond was set at $10,000.
He was detained hours following the Aug. 22 chase, but he had remained in the Tama County Jail on charges of interference and possession of meth with intent to deliver he had acquired there stemming from his capture.
According to court records, a Hudson police officer clocked a northbound car speeding in the 1900 block of U.S. Highway 63 around 1:50 a.m. Aug. 22. He tried to stop the car at West Shaulis Road, but the vehicle continued on, eventually reaching speeds of up to 100 mph in a 35 mph zone on Shaulis, records state.
The chase headed south on Ansborough Avenue and entered Tama County where the fleeing vehicle left the roadway while attempting to turn at U Avenue and 115th Street. It rolled into a ditch and came to a rest on its side.
Lofquist allegedly exited and disappeared into a cornfield, records state. His passenger, Andrea McKiernan, was treated for minor injuries.
Authorities continued to look for Lofquist, and around 9:50 p.m. someone called 911 after spotting him hopping out of the trunk of a parked vehicle and running into a nearby house on Second Street in Traer. He allegedly hid in a basement, and when Tama County sheriff’s deputies attempted to enter the house, he escaped through a back window, court records state.
A K-9 later flushed him from his girlfriend’s house a block away. The chase went one more block before deputies caught him hiding in a garden behind a First Street home. The homeowner later found a bag of crystal meth while cleaning up damage to the garden from the chase.
4 hurt in crash near Arlington
FAYETTE COUNTY — Four people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash at an uncontrolled intersection south of Arlington on Saturday.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of B Avenue and 20th Street south of Arlington around 12:30 p.m. Saturday for a crash between a 2014 Buick Enclave and a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban.
Timothy Lee West, 56, of Strawberry Point was westbound on 20th Street when his vehicle collided with the vehicle of Michael Baker, 52, of Earlville, who was northbound on B Avenue, according to officials.
That intersection is uncontrolled, according to deputies.
West, his unnamed passenger, as well as Baker and his unnamed passenger, were all taken by ambulance to local hospitals.
Both vehicles were considered total losses.
The incident remains under investigation, and charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton County Conservation, Clayton County Ambulance Service, Strawberry Point Ambulance Service, Lamont Fire and Strawberry Point Fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.