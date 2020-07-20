public safety roundup

JESUP – A Jesup man has been arrested for allegedly abusing two girls.
Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies arrested Ryan Donald Young, 34, for two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $50,000.
Authorities allege he abused two girls under 12 years old in June 2018.
Man arrested in June assault
WATERLOO — One person has been arrested in connection with a June attack that sent a Waterloo man to the hospital.
Zachary Fredrick Swehla, 18, of 1049 Longfellow Road, was arrested Sunday for willful injury causing serious injury. Bond was set at $10,000.
Authorities said another person had knocked Brandon Mills to the ground shortly after midnight June 7 at Mills’ home in the 1700 block of Lafayette Street. Swelha and the other person then continued to kick and beat Mills.
Mills was taken to MercyOne Medical Center and then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment. He suffered a broken nose and a kidney laceration among other injuries, according to court records.
Man sentenced for child porn
NORA SPRINGS – A Nora Springs man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for allegedly producing child pornography in 2017 and 2018.
Judge C.J. Williams on Monday sentenced Aaron Leroy Olson, 35, to two consecutive 20-year sentences on charges of possession of child porn in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He was also ordered to undergo sex offender management classes and will serve five years of supervised release following prison.
Authorities allege Olson used a girl to produce sexually explicit images between October 2017 and October 2018 that were found on a digital camera, SD cards and a computer hard drive.
He was arrested in November on state charges of second-degree sexual abuse and possession of marijuana after he was accused of having sexual contact with a 5-year-old girl. Those charges were dropped in favor of the federal porn charges.
Drivers identified in fatal C.F. crash
CEDAR FALLS — Police have released the identity of the motorist who died in a Sunday crash in Cedar Falls.
Rebecca Jean Hall-Fencl, 42, of Waterloo, died of injuries suffered when her Nissan sport utility vehicle collided with a semi, according to Cedar Falls police.
The semi driver, Michael Martin, 70, of Spring Hill, Fla., wasn’t injured.
The accident happened at about 12:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Hudson Road and West Ridgeway Avenue. Witnesses said a Freightliner semi was headed north on Hudson Road when the eastbound Nissan failed to stop for a posted stop sign and hit the side of the semi.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!