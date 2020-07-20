public safety roundup

Judge C.J. Williams on Monday sentenced Aaron Leroy Olson, 35, to two consecutive 20-year sentences on charges of possession of child porn in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He was also ordered to undergo sex offender management classes and will serve five years of supervised release following prison.

Authorities allege Olson used a girl to produce sexually explicit images between October 2017 and October 2018 that were found on a digital camera, SD cards and a computer hard drive.

He was arrested in November on state charges of second-degree sexual abuse and possession of marijuana after he was accused of having sexual contact with a 5-year-old girl. Those charges were dropped in favor of the federal porn charges.

Drivers identified in fatal C.F. crash

CEDAR FALLS — Police have released the identity of the motorist who died in a Sunday crash in Cedar Falls.

Rebecca Jean Hall-Fencl, 42, of Waterloo, died of injuries suffered when her Nissan sport utility vehicle collided with a semi, according to Cedar Falls police.

The semi driver, Michael Martin, 70, of Spring Hill, Fla., wasn’t injured.

The accident happened at about 12:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Hudson Road and West Ridgeway Avenue. Witnesses said a Freightliner semi was headed north on Hudson Road when the eastbound Nissan failed to stop for a posted stop sign and hit the side of the semi.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.