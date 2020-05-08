Public safety roundup

Men injured in shotgun struggle, discharge

WATERLOO -- An apparent struggle over a shotgun sent two men to the hospital Thursday.

Waterloo police responded to 1705 Carriage Hill Drive shortly before midnight for a reported gunshot, and found a man with a shotgun wound in his upper groin and lower abdomen, said Maj. Joe Leibold.

While police are still investigating the incident, Leibold said it appeared the shotgun discharged during a struggle for the gun. Both men involved in the incident were treated for injuries that did not appear life threatening, he said.

Names were not being released early Friday and no charges have been filed.

Man arrested for Kwik Star robbery attempt

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was arrested for attempting to rob a convenience store with a knife.

Christopher Randy Voshell, 29, of 319 Summit Ave., was arrested Thursday on charges of second-degree robbery, a felony, and simple assault.

Police reports indicate Voshell allegedly entered the Kwik Star, 324 Fletcher Ave., with a knife and said he wanted to rob the store. He was detained and later charged with assaulting staff at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.