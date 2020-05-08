Public safety roundup

Men injured in shotgun struggle, discharge
WATERLOO -- An apparent struggle over a shotgun sent two men to the hospital Thursday.
Waterloo police responded to 1705 Carriage Hill Drive shortly before midnight for a reported gunshot, and found a man with a shotgun wound in his upper groin and lower abdomen, said Maj. Joe Leibold.
While police are still investigating the incident, Leibold said it appeared the shotgun discharged during a struggle for the gun. Both men involved in the incident were treated for injuries that did not appear life threatening, he said.
Names were not being released early Friday and no charges have been filed.
Man arrested for Kwik Star robbery attempt
WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was arrested for attempting to rob a convenience store with a knife.
Christopher Randy Voshell, 29, of 319 Summit Ave., was arrested Thursday on charges of second-degree robbery, a felony, and simple assault.
Police reports indicate Voshell allegedly entered the Kwik Star, 324 Fletcher Ave., with a knife and said he wanted to rob the store. He was detained and later charged with assaulting staff at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
Man accused of assaulting juvenile
CEDAR FALLS -- Early Saturday, Cedar Falls Police were called 2235 Lincoln St. for an assault in progress.
Upon arrival, officers met with a juvenile who had been assaulted by Joseph M. Thompson, 39.
The juvenile did have injuries and Thompson was taken into custody and transported to the Cedar Falls Police Department and charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury, a Class D felony.
House damaged in fire
WATERLOO -- A Waterloo home suffered extensive damage in a Friday afternoon fire.
Firefighters responded shortly before 1 p.m. to a two-story home at 708 Allen St. The homeowner reported the fire, which started near the base of the stairs on the main floor.
Waterloo Fire Rescue staff continue to investigate the cause of the fire, which caused an estimated $20,000 in damage. No injuries were reported.
